Acclaimed Designers Loyd/Ford List Palm Springs Home

High Fashion Creative Compound Poised To Inspire Its Next Owner

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The immaculate Palm Springs home that served as a creative compound for acclaimed designers Loyd/Ford, a brand worn by British Royals and A-list celebrities alike, has been listed for $3.995 million.

Enjoy indoor outdoor living, privacy and spectacular mountain views in this Araby Cove neighborhood located in Palm Springs (PRNewswire)

Dubbed "Desert Boulders," the design of the 1947-built Araby Cove home was originally conceived by acclaimed modernist architect Robson Chambers, who instilled timeless crisp, clean lines — including end-to-end, floor-to-ceiling glass — offering abundant natural light and panoramic views from one of the best perches in the Palm Springs area.

"There are so many stories within the walls of this incredible home, most notably the invaluable role it has played as a needed sanctuary and exceptional ideation space for Steven Loyd and Franck Ford," said Stewart Smith, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "This home, and the property that surrounds it, have actually served as inspiration for a number of Loyd/Ford's pieces."

Loyd and Ford, longtime collaborators and dress designers who also earned recognition as celebrity stylists for the likes of Gwen Stefani and Angelina Jolie, strategically sought creative rejuvenation in Palm Springs — removed just enough from the hectic energy they'd come to keep pace within Los Angeles. The tranquility offered at the Desert Boulders property proved inspirational for the professional pair, who intentionally stepped away from what was expected and decided to blaze their own sequined and beaded design trail.

The Desert Boulders property, which stretches two-thirds of an acre across two lots, is set against a mountain backdrop and features dozens of sizable boulders. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and just over 4,000 square feet, the home still features one wall that remains of a 1950s-era bomb shelter and includes a bonus outdoor room that could be used as an artist studio, a yoga or meditation retreat or a space for games.

Its Brutalist architecture, featured throughout the home's interior, punctuates its minimalist aesthetic — from its concrete floors to its uncomplicated, if bare, surfaces. And its master suite embraces desirable indulgences, from its cozy sitting area to its fireplace and spa featuring an infrared sauna.

"It's exciting to imagine the creative potential this home could offer its next owner, considering the artistic refuge it provided to Loyd and Ford," said Patrick Jordan, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "Beyond the stunning minimalist design, the outdoor space alone is absolutely captivating."

Beyond the home's walls of glass is a manicured outdoor living space that includes a welcoming fire pit, low-maintenance and eco-friendly desert landscaping, a stunning 60-foot lap pool with a sunbathing shelf, and an outdoor shower. The resort-style outdoor area is at once secluded and open, offering elevated privacy and inspired views of the Palm Spring desert.

Beautiful Modern Home In Palm Springs Loyd + Ford (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PS Properties