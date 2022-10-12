Calroy Health Sciences Designates Andie Crosby as President.

The new expansion of the executive team is driven by company growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calroy Health Sciences announced that Andie Crosby, the company's former Vice President of Marketing and Sales, is stepping into the role of President as the company's growth accelerates.

Crosby said: "I am honored and excited to step into this role. Calroy's future as a company is bright, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Calroy Health Sciences is known for its flagship product, Arterosil® HP, a patented dietary supplement for vascular function. For the past three years, Crosby has led marketing and sales efforts that spurred consistent growth for the company.

CEO Ed Hoyt stated, "Dr. Chen Chen, co-founder and Chief Science Officer, and I are excited to announce this important new executive appointment for Calroy. Andie Crosby's decades-long dedication to upstream health interventions paired with her leadership expertise set her up for success in this role. She has long surpassed expectations in her role as Vice President of Marketing and Sales by expanding Calroy's reach and led to unprecedented growth for Calroy. In her new position, she will be empowered to apply her leadership expertise for Calroy's further growth, with expanded scope and resources."

As President, Crosby now oversees the development and implementation of Calroy's strategic plans in keeping with the company's mission and vision. She will collaborate closely with the founders in their mission to address foundational health challenges through science-based innovations.

Prior to her work with Calroy Health Sciences, Crosby served for nine years as a senior executive at the Institute of Functional Medicine, a leading organization dedicated to the promotion and teaching of functional medicine, serving healthcare practitioners throughout the United States and beyond. In 2019, she co-founded Ovation Lab, a leading consulting agency for healthcare innovators, market leaders, and education organizations.

Calroy Health Sciences is dedicated to translating breakthrough science into products without parallel. Calroy's mission is to advance science and enhance health. The company's model combines rigorous research and development with an exacting approach to sourcing, manufacturing, and transparency. Calroy invests heavily in clinical studies to support its specific formulations, and in providing relevant education to practitioners and the general public. Arterosil® HP is a unique product offered by Calroy to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx, the microscopic gel-like lining that both protects and regulates the entire endothelium. Arterosil HP is also the only dietary supplement patented to stabilize and regress vulnerable plaque. (U.S. Patent 11,135,238).

