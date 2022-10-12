Cigna Brings Comprehensive, Cost-Effective Marketplace Plans to Texas

Residents in 11 Texas counties will have Cigna health plan options on the individual marketplace for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period

Plan features include virtual primary care through MDLIVE, $0 benefit options, and cost-effective prescription drugs

Cigna's Health Improvement Tour will visit the Dallas Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 1 , to provide community members free biometric screenings and health coaching services as the Open Enrollment Period begins

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) health plans will be available on the individual marketplace for Texas residents in 11 counties this year, giving more people and communities access to affordable, predictable, and simple health care coverage. During the Open Enrollment Period, which begins Nov. 1, residents in Collin, Crosby, Dallas, El Paso, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lubbock, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties can purchase Cigna health insurance for 2023.

" Texas residents who shop for health insurance on the individual marketplace deserve more choices when it comes to selecting the health care plan that is best for them and their families, and our plans offer some of the most affordable options available," said Lisa Lough , president of Cigna's Individual and Family Plans business. "Cigna's plans are designed to meet customers wherever they are on their health care journey, providing the care and coverage for their unique needs – whether that's virtual primary care, $0 deductibles, or insulin costs capped at $25 per month."

Key Features for Cigna Customers in Texas

24/7 access to virtual primary care: Members will have access to MDLIVE's primary care physician network for routine visits via video at any time. Additionally, MDLIVE's network includes access to virtual dermatology and virtual behavioral health. Members on select plans also benefit from access to $0 virtual urgent-acute care and $0 virtual wellness screenings through MDLIVE.*

$0 benefits: Select plans offer a $0 deductible or $0 copays on various benefits. All plans offer $0 preventive care.

First-dollar coverage for outpatient lab exams: Members on select plans will have a predictable copay for outpatient labs exams, regardless of whether they have met their deductible.

Cost-effective prescription drugs: Plans feature copays starting as low as $3 for preferred generics and access to Cigna's Patient Assurance Program,** which caps insulin costs at $25 for a 30-day supply.

Incentives for healthy behaviors: Customers 18 and older can earn up to $325 in points that can be redeemed for a debit card or merchandise through the Cigna Take Control Rewards® Program.***

Cigna's 2023 plans will also include digital tools, including the myCigna® website and mobile app, which provide comprehensive and personalized support to help members save money, identify high-quality care providers and facilities, and access their ID card digitally.

Cigna Health Improvement Tour To Provide Free Health Screenings

Another way that Cigna will support the health and well-being of residents of northern Texas is through a collaboration with the Dallas Zoo. On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cigna's Health Improvement Tour will visit the Dallas Zoo to provide area families free biometric screenings that measure blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index. Health coaches will be onsite to help people understand their core numbers and explain how to take additional steps to improve their overall wellness. Screenings are free, and insurance is not required.

Cigna also is the presenting sponsor of Tiger Tuesdays at the Dallas Zoo through the remainder of 2022. On the first Tuesday of November and December, admission to the zoo is only $8 for visitors.

The Open Enrollment Period Begins Nov. 1

Individuals and families interested in enrolling in a health plan on the individual marketplace may do so during the 2023 Open Enrollment Period, which runs Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Health plans purchased during the enrollment period and by Dec. 15, 2022, are effective Jan. 1, 2023. Health plans purchased on or after Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023, are effective Feb. 1, 2023.

*Cigna plans in Texas provide access to dedicated virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLIVE, located on myCigna. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from a health plan's network and may not be available in all areas. $0 virtual care benefit for minor acute medical care not available for all plans. Health Savings Accounts and non-minor acute medical care may require a copay, coinsurance, or deductible. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits.

**Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply of covered, eligible insulin.

***The Cigna Take Control Rewards Program is available in all states to all primary subscribers that are active Cigna medical Individual and Family Plan policy holders and who are 18 years of age or older. All rewards may be considered taxable income. Contact your personal tax advisor for details. Program participation along with redeeming rewards is dependent on qualifying premiums being current and fully paid.

