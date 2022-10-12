Clementine Cherry Hill Now Open to Treat Adolescents of All Genders with Eating Disorders

Cherry Hill location is Monte Nido & Affiliates' first program in the state of New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces the opening of Clementine Cherry Hill located in Cherry Hill, N.J. The company's newest residential eating disorder center will provide care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Expanding to its 15th state, Clementine Cherry Hill is the provider's first program in the state of New Jersey.

The new Cherry Hill facility will allow more teens in New Jersey to get the help they need and become fully recovered.

"At Clementine, our goal is to help make treatment accessible and we are committed to expanding care for even more people in pursuit of recovery," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With eating disorders on the rise among adolescents, the new Cherry Hill facility will allow more teens in New Jersey to get the help they need and become fully recovered."

In the comfort of a home-like setting, Clementine Cherry Hill provides the highest level of medical and psychiatric care outside of a hospital, incorporating family and academic support, 24-hour nursing and mindful eating practices. The residential program offers individualized, evidence-based treatment that focuses on restoring physiological and nutritional balance.

"We are always sensitive to the developmental needs of this younger population, so the Clementine model of care was created using evidence-based modalities backed by research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Adolescents are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due to the developmental stages they are at in their lives, so early intervention is essential – and recovery is possible with the right tools and support."

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental health illness and can affect adolescents of all ages, genders and body types. Expanding access to care is an important part of early intervention and treatment, which offers adolescents with an eating disorder a greater chance of recovery.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Cherry Hill, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates forty-nine programs in fifteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

