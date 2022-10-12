Dover Fueling Solutions to Exhibit the DFS Hydrogen Dispenser at the 2022 Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is looking forward to welcoming customers and industry partners to the 2022 Hydrogen Technology Expo at Messe Bremen, Germany from 19th – 20th October. At this clean energy tradeshow, DFS will showcase its innovative DFS Hydrogen™ dispenser – an advanced hydrogen technology that has a digital, easy-to-use interface that helps guide the user through the refueling experience safely and efficiently. This brand-new product is part of DFS' turn-key solutions offering.

The DFS Hydrogen dispenser has been expertly designed for reliable performance by leveraging decades of hydraulic innovation to help make the refueling process safe and dependable at a lower total cost of ownership. The DFS Hydrogen dispenser contains multiple configuration possibilities and a broad range of options, incorporating technology from DFS Hydrogen's recent acquisition of LIQAL B.V. The DFS Hydrogen dispenser facilitates the simultaneous filling of two nozzles in any combination of H35 and H70 dispensing pressures.

With countries around the world implementing legislation to encourage the use of, and investment in, clean energy, it is now time to diversify forecourt offerings across the globe. As such, DFS is planning to address several key challenges and opportunities created by this energy transformation to further enhance clean energy solutions, specifically hydrogen, within the fuel and convenience retail industries.

"At DFS, we consider hydrogen an essential part of the decarbonized energy mix and predict it will become one of the mainstream fuels for heavy-duty transport, as well as light vehicle passenger cars, next to electricity in years to come," said Soren Powell-Holse, Director of Product Marketing, DFS EMEA. "We are excited to be a part of ongoing energy diversification discussions within the industry and we're committed to supporting this effort through our portfolio of clean energy solutions, including our hydrogen technology."

Domenico Sicilia, DFS Sales Director, Alternative Fuels LNG, Hydrogen & CNG, added, "DFS is a reliable and leading fuel dispenser manufacturer within the European market, and has been for decades. The Hydrogen Technology Expo presents a unique opportunity for DFS to showcase our hydrogen technology in the form of the brand-new DFS Hydrogen dispenser."

For those attending the 2022 Hydrogen Technology Expo, please join DFS for live demonstrations and in-depth product discussions at booth 413, in hub 27, where visitors will have the opportunity to experience the future of clean energy.

For more information visit, www.doverfs-events.com/hydrogen-technology-expo

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions , part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

