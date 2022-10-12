Exoprise Expands Network Visibility into Microsoft Teams and Leading UCaaS Applications

As businesses pivot towards multiple UCaaS platforms, the latest Exoprise monitoring solution offers deep application and network intelligence to support a modern workforce with a great digital experience.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced that its latest Service Watch release enables enterprise IT and Unified Communications (UC) teams to analyze the end-to-end network path for every UC application for every user on every network. Today, most organizations use multiple Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, Slack, and Zoom to drive business growth amid changing workplace conditions.

Exoprise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exoprise) (PRNewswire)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been an unprecedented usage and massive adoption of UCaaS tools to empower remote teams to work from anywhere. According to a Forrester survey of more than 150 IT and business decision-makers in the US, 43% of respondents said that their firm will implement or expand its mission-critical UCaaS solution portfolio over the next 12 months.

As more employees work from home, the office, or anywhere in between, network performance remains critical to success. While UCaaS vendors strive to deliver superior service and performance, IT professionals, application owners, and desktop support teams still struggle to gain network visibility into the last mile. Dropped video calls and virtual meetings are a source of employee frustration negatively impacting productivity levels causing an increased support burden. Often, network and support professionals are unable to diagnose the root-cause of poor employee call quality especially for remote knowledge workers. Hybrid and remote work increases the difficulty of analyzing network conditions and support for every business.

Exoprise UCaaS and VoIP enhancements keep employees at the center to provide the best digital experience regardless of location, network, or device.

"Unified communications is the modern solution for all types of interaction in the age of remote and hybrid work. As employees continue to work remotely, UCaaS application monitoring represents a big opportunity for Exoprise to deliver an exceptional digital experience for employees and re-energize any workforce," said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. "Some tools offer simple network pings without real instrumentation and call it end-to-end UCaaS monitoring. Service Watch DEM with RUM + Robots enables businesses of all sizes to successfully transition to an evolving UCaaS landscape along with added scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency."

An Exoprise customer, the Director of UCaaS operations at a multinational financial services company, told us, "We needed a tool to empower our customer contact center team that still works from home. On any given day, our call volume is around 250-300 and we have various digital communication tools in our portfolio (Teams, Zoom, WebEx). Soon our calls dropped, staff faced poor UC experience, and customers were angry. Instead of tool consolidation, our support team decided to streamline monitoring for each UCaaS app. When we looked at the market, we found that only the Exoprise DEM solution can diagnose and troubleshoot 24*7 network problems with UCaaS apps from anywhere. With Exoprise, we gained significant efficiencies and reduced our ticket volume by 45%."

Exoprise collects UCaaS digital experience insights and provides complete end-user coverage in the following areas:

Better VoIP and UCaaS Call Management

On-demand Diagnostic Management

Employee Experience and Collaboration Management

Endpoint Management

Network Transformation Management

Join our upcoming Microsoft Teams monitoring webinar and hear from Exoprise Experts

Title - Real-Time, Hop-By-Hop Microsoft Teams Insight, How We Do it

When - Nov 8 , Tuesday, 11 am EST

Link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uB_GmPKOT-GHgoCyltKozg

Read more about the important and unique combination of RUM + Robots in our latest whitepaper and ensure the best digital employee experience for UCaaS apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex.

Additional Resources

About Exoprise

Exoprise enables IT teams to effectively deploy and manage its monitoring solution and mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back with synthetic monitoring. Service Watch provides location-independent end-user experience insights for SaaS and third-party web applications with real user monitoring. By leveraging proactive network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd-sourcing data analytics, organizations now have visibility, speed, and agility to assure the best cloud service performance easily. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com, on Twitter @exoprise, and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sid Kumar

Director of Product Marketing at Exoprise

+1 781.209.5653

info@exoprise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exoprise