CodeSignal Makes Tech Evaluations More Realistic than Ever with Progressive Questions

New functionality drives innovation in skills evaluation for technical hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , the leading technical interview and assessment platform, announced the launch of CodeSignal's progressive questions, which unlock the ability for customers to better simulate real-world experiences in their hiring process.

Simulating realistic development scenarios is a critical part of creating an effective evaluation tool. Many assessment solutions fail to mimic a real-world task because the candidate is forced to start from scratch when answering each question. Instead, engineers should be asked to demonstrate on-the-job challenges, adapt to new requirements, and show how they reuse and refactor their code to solve the latest challenge.

CodeSignal is the only solution on the market that now gives customers the ability to mimic this experience with progressive questions. Progressive questions are multi-level questions that start with basic requirements and gradually increase in complexity, requiring candidates to update and modify code that carries over between levels. Progressive questions make technical evaluations more realistic and job-relevant than ever before, while reducing bias and providing an improved candidate experience.

"By creating questions that build on themselves within a single scenario, candidates can spend less time reading, have less cognitive load, and spend more time focusing on the question at hand," said Michael Newman, VP of Engineering at CodeSignal. This allows the candidate to better demonstrate their skills, and companies get a stronger sense of the candidate's true abilities.

"Progressive questions allow me to do a lot more as an interviewer. It lets me see how the candidate shifts their mental model and gives me a stronger signal," said one senior engineer from a large financial institution. "I'm better able to dig deeper into a candidate's capabilities as they progress through the levels. It creates opportunities for them to really show off their skills."

Progressive questions are already available in CodeSignal's Skills Evaluation Frameworks to provide a more predictive measure of candidate skill in pre-screen evaluations and technical screen interviews . Customers can also create their own progressive questions to use within CodeSignal Interview .

