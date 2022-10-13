Mitsubishi Motors Announces Trim-By-Trim Pricing For All-New 2023 Outlander PHEV

Featuring up to 38 miles of all-electric range, available DC fast-charging, and room for seven, the next generation of the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle1 will be in showrooms this November

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced detailed pricing for its all-new flagship, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), which will be in showrooms starting in November.

The Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and the all-new Outlander PHEV combines everything that has made the gasoline-powered 2022 Outlander so successful: bold styling, advanced vehicle architecture, award-winning2 interior, seven-passenger convenience and legendary Mitsubishi SUV capability. To this, the PHEV model adds an all-new version of Mitsubishi Motors' plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain, boasting more power and torque, greater all-electric range and the latest and most sophisticated version of Mitsubishi's confidence-inspiring Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)3 all-wheel drive system.

The seven-passenger 2023 Outlander PHEV offers up to 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range4 and is the only plug-in hybrid on the market with available DC fast-charging capability (SEL and above models), which can fill the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV also features Mitsubishi's new "Innovative Pedal" technology, which allows near-one-pedal acceleration and deceleration, similar to full battery electric vehicles. This system further differentiates the Outlander PHEV from other plug-in hybrids, and highlights the vehicle's electric-first design philosophy.

All models are equipped as standard with a new generation of the brand's signature Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, allowing for greater vehicle control and increased driver confidence. The twin-motor system, utilizing the gasoline engine and front motor to drive the front wheels, and a stand-alone rear-mounted motor to drive the rear axle, boasts a combined 248-horsepower and 332 lb./ft of torque and achieves a 64 MPGe (miles-per-gallon equivalent) rating4.

"Since its introduction, Outlander PHEV has provided a unique blend of electric power and gasoline range. For most customers, a PHEV that allows up to 38 miles of clean and efficient all-electric motoring, combined with the ease of refueling of a gasoline engine, is the perfect transportation solution. This allows most users to spend the bulk of their daily driving needs using electric power, but still allows up to 420 miles of total range for a weekend full of exploring," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA CEO. "We were the first PHEV SUV to market when the car launched globally in 2012, and now we're adding more power, more range, more inspiring technology, and more convenience, providing an even better value for owners and resetting the standard by which all PHEVs should be measured."

From the entry-level Outlander ES starting at $39,8455 to the range-topping 40th Anniversary Edition starting at $49,995, the 2023 Outlander PHEV is the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the brand has ever sold in the U.S.

Outlander PHEV ES – priced from $39,845

The entry-level trim for the 2023 Outlander PHEV is the ES model, which features 7-passenger seating, a 12.3-inch Digital cluster display and 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as driver assist features, including: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)6, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW)7, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP)8, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking9, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)10.

Outlander PHEV SE – priced from $42,145

Stepping up from ES to SE models adds 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels, heated front seats, a 9" Smartphone-link Display Audio with Navigation and driver-assist features, including: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)11. Other added convenience features include smartphone wireless charging, multi-view camera system, synthetic leather seating surfaces, a hands-free remote power liftgate, and more.

An optional Tech Package can be added to SE models for $2,000, which includes a power-panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a Bose™ 12 premium audio system with nine speakers.

Outlander PHEV SEL – priced from $45,445

SEL trim levels offer further exclusivity and class-above leather appointed seating surfaces, DC fast charging, triple-zone climate control, key-linked driver position memory system and 8-way passenger memory seat, as well as two 120-volt, 1500-watt household-style power outlets.

For an additional $2,200, the SEL Touring Package adds a power-panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a Bose™ premium audio system with nine speakers and pull-up rear window shades.

Those choosing the top-level of luxury can add a Premium Package to SEL Touring models, priced at $500. This includes semi-aniline leather seats, black roof and massaging driver and front passenger seats.

Outlander PHEV 40th Anniversary Edition – priced from $49,995

Rounding out trim levels is the Outlander PHEV 40th Anniversary Edition, which includes all Premium SEL Touring options and adds Mitsubishi's signature Black Diamond paint with bronze roof and unique 40th Anniversary badging.

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Every 2023 Outlander PHEV comes with one of the industry's leading warranties: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.9

To learn more about the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV and other vehicles in Mitsubishi's lineup, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

