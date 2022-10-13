United Airlines and Sabre renew global distribution agreement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced the renewal of its multi-year distribution agreement with United Airlines. The long-term agreement ensures that Sabre-connected travel agents will have access to United's content globally while enabling the airline to extend its reach in Sabre's valuable network of global travel buyers and intermediaries.

"We are happy to continue our relationship with Sabre and renew our distribution agreement to promote our growing portfolio of products and services through Sabre's travel marketplace," said Dave Bartels, vice president of revenue management & distribution at United Airlines.

Under the new agreement, United will continue distributing its content to the large network of travel agents and corporations worldwide connected to Sabre's global distribution system (GDS). United and Sabre will continue to collaborate to deliver NDC-enabled capabilities supporting the airline's modern retailing vision.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with United Airlines. Together, we will collaborate on ways to leverage Sabre technology and solutions to help the airline achieve its vision for modern retailing," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our agreement underscores Sabre's commitment to meeting the unique needs of our airline customers while also meeting travel buyers' need for efficient end-to-end workflows, choice, and transparency."

Sabre continues to focus on developing new technology that supports retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions for travel suppliers, buyers and consumers to enjoy more relevant and comprehensive travel solutions.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Sabre Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

Kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation