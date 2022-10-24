Global Vaping Brand VAPORESSO Showcases New XROS 3 at Vapexpo in Paris

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO (or "the Company"), a world-leading vaping brand, has attended and showcased its latest products at the Vapexpo, one of the major exhibitions in the vaping industry, at the Paris Event Center, which gathered thousands of participants during the two-day event on Oct. 22 and 23.

In a bid to present the Company's latest design, VAPORESSO displayed its award-winning product lineups at Booth C13 at the Vapexpo.

"We're proud to present our latest products at the Vapexpo for customers who value quality," Thalia Cheng, chief marketing officer of VAPORESSO, said. "We're committed to making and offering the best and most reliable vaping products, and our client-centric approach means we're always open to feedback from our user community to help us become a top-notch brand in the industry."

VAPORESSO set up a wall of roses as part of its display at the booth, just to add some more fun for the expo goers and the brand's fans. Participants got to take pictures with the roses using a polaroid camera and pick a rose to take home. The photos will then be used to form an image of the VAPORESSO brand at the end.

Notably, VAPORESSO also displayed on site its new XROS 3 model. The XROS 3 follows the core design of its previous versions that won the prestigious Red Dot Award in 2022. In addition to the XROS 3, VAPORESSO also showcased at the exhibition a slew of its best-selling product lineups, including the popular LUXE and GEN series, which have pocketed a number of MUSE Design Awards, an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shifts paradigms, earlier in October. The LUXE series are widely recognized for their distinctive sci-fi-like appearances, which has raised the industry standard for product design and aesthetics. The GEN series are designed to offer high flavor reproduction and effortless refilling functions.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

