National Press Club Statement on Murder of Former Pakistani News Anchor Arshad Sharif

WASHINGTON , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the murder of Arshad Sharif, a former news anchor from ARF NewsTV in Pakistan in Kenya over this weekend.

"We call for a full international investigation into the circumstances of what appears to be the brutal murder of highly regarded Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who had fled to Kenya recently. Arshad was found shot dead in his car. He had been struck by two bullets, according to reports, and his car received many shots. ARSHAD was a well-known critic of the Pakistani military and had recently fled his country to Kenya. This case is a reminder that journalism can be a dangerous business and that journalists who are forced to flee their country under threat of violence need better methods of protection. We call for justice for ARSHAD.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for Press Freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

