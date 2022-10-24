NG-18 Mission to Space Station Will Include Research on Mudslides and Heart Cells, a New Bioprinter, and More

NG-18 Mission to Space Station Will Include Research on Mudslides and Heart Cells, a New Bioprinter, and More

WALLOPS FLIGHT FACILITY, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudslides from forest fires cause catastrophic damage in their wake, and research aimed at predicting and possibly preventing them will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard Northrop Grumman's 18th Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-18). This is one of more than 20 investigations sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory flying on this mission. Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, named after former NASA astronaut Sally Ride for this mission, will also carry a next-generation 3D bioprinter that aims to print human tissues in space and seven projects funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

These payloads and others sponsored by the ISS National Lab will launch on an Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than 5:50 a.m. EST on November 6, 2022. More than 800 pounds of supplies, research, and technology demonstrations are flying on this mission, enabling commerce in low Earth orbit and providing value to our nation through space-based inquiries.

Below are highlights of a few ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads traveling to the space station on NG-18:

On Tuesday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, NASA will host a science telecon open to members of the media to learn about the projects launching on the NG-18 mission. Multiple ISS National Lab-sponsored project investigators, along with a representative from NSF, will be a part of this conversation, highlighting the diversity of experimentation taking flight on this mission.

To learn more about these ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads launching on NG-18, and others expanding our scope of scientific knowledge and growing a robust economy in low Earth orbit, visit our launch page.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org.

