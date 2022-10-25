AVOCADO NAMED FAST COMPANY "BRAND THAT MATTERS"

Recognition honors companies providing compelling reasons to care about them and delivering inspiration for others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fast Company announced its second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 145 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 145 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"We've been clear-eyed about our mission from the start: to be one of the world's most sustainable brands," said Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "So it's an honor for Fast Company to recognize the impact we're having on the mattress industry and beyond."

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

Since Avocado's founding, they've been a member of 1% For the Planet. Throughout their current Holiday Sale and beyond, they'll donate 1% of all revenues to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the outdoors from climate change.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress