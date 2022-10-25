Boston Globe Media Launches The B-Side, New Email and Social-Only Product

Daily News Curated for Bostonians and Young Professionals

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media announced today the launch of The B-Side , a new email and social-only product geared towards informing and entertaining new audiences. The B-Side's focus is hyperlocal and will provide curated, authentic and relatable content that reimagines how local news is conveyed to the next generation of Bostonians.

"Via Boston's numerous universities and growing workforces across tech, finance, and health, the city has a thriving young community in need of local news that meets them where they are." said Kayvan Salmanpour, Chief Commercial Officer at Boston Globe Media. "The B-Side will engage younger Bostonians through a mobile-first email and social strategy that puts readers at the center of the conversation."

Leading the team are two talented Boston-based journalists; Katie Cole, who leads social media production and Emily Schario, lead writer and head of content. The team will take a multimedia approach to its coverage, prioritizing vertical video explainers, swipeable stories, and creator content to accompany its weekday newsletter.

The B-Side is part of the Boston Globe Media family of brands but is independent from The Boston Globe and Boston.com. It will leverage expertise and institutional knowledge from other Boston Globe Media Partners newsrooms to help power and inform its content, but will maintain a separate, dedicated newsroom.

The B-Side launches its first issue on Tuesday, October 25th and the newsletter's signup page can be found here . The publication already has its social channels live on TikTok, Instagram , and Twitter .

