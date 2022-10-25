DTEN Launches New DTEN D7X Series To Connect With Your Video Collaboration Platform Of Choice, Including Microsoft Teams And Zoom

DTEN D7X Windows Edition available to order today, Android Edition to follow later this fall.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, today introduces the all-in-one, AI-powered DTEN D7X Series. Purpose-built for the hybrid workplace, the DTEN D7X Series features multi-platform devices developed to deliver optimal video collaboration experiences for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. The new series includes a Windows Edition available today through channel partners and at DTEN.com; an Android Edition will be introduced later this fall.

"The DTEN D7X Series is designed to deliver high-level performance today and tomorrow." - Wei Liu , DTEN founder and CEO

"The DTEN D7X Series takes video collaboration to the next level with true clarity of presence, fully interactive touch, and AI-enhanced meeting experiences," says Wei Liu, the company's founder and CEO. "Our passion for true-to-life interactions, relentless focus on intuitive user experiences, and unparalleled expertise in product design all come together with DTEN D7X."

As a multi-platform solution, the DTEN D7X Series offers "bring-your-own-device" (BYOD) flexibility — delivering the signature DTEN experience on users' preferred platforms. The series propels meeting rooms into modern, collaborative spaces with greater computing power and advanced AI performance features:

All-in-one design combines AI-powered video, sound, and whiteboard into a thin, light-weight device for inclusive and productive collaborations.

Easy set-up requires only a single USB-C charging cable to connect; extensible with additional HDMI and USB-C ports to add a dual screen or additional devices.

High-definition visuals are powered with a built-in 4K wide-angle camera, extra-wide 129-degree FOV for a more panoramic room view, and 20% greater video clarity than the previous model. Augmenting AI functions include smart framing.

Sound is optimized through a 15-microphone array, enhanced speaker clarity, and volume 4-times more powerful than the previous generation. AI automation includes noise reduction and echo cancellation.

Document sharing and whiteboarding are enhanced via the high capacitive, no latency touchscreen, creating 30% better touch responsiveness than earlier versions.

DTEN Smart Connect enables "touchback" to promote uninterrupted workflow, allowing presenters to control applications on their laptop from the DTEN D7X touchscreen.

Deep learning is embedded into the overall DTEN D7X experience. Greater energy efficiency, plus advanced security and encryption protocols, are also hallmarks of the new series.

"The DTEN D7X Series is designed to deliver high-level performance today and tomorrow," says Liu. "Our customers gain brilliant video, rich room-filling sound, and interactive touch-enabled tools right out of the box. Plus, our devices are designed to be future-proof with new advancements easily made available through simple firmware updates."

The all-in-one series is designed for use in medium to large conference rooms, huddle spaces, executive offices, training centers, and even home offices. Both editions of the DTEN D7X are available in 55-inch and 75-inch models.

Release of the new DTEN D7X devices coincides with another recent DTEN announcement: intention to pursue Certified for Microsoft Teams designation on its most-popular collaboration devices.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact smckenzie@tropospheremarketing.com or pr@dten.com.

