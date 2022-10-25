Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
"We enjoyed strong demand for travel to Hawaiʻi this summer led by our North America routes and are encouraged to see these trends continue into the fall, while the relaxation of travel restrictions in Japan sets the stage for the full restoration of our network in the months ahead," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. "Our competitive position is strong. And above all else we continue to have the best team in the business that has taken on every challenge over the last few years and continues to deliver outstanding service and hospitality."
Financial Results
Third Quarter 2022
The Company reported:
- GAAP net loss of $(9.3) million, and an adjusted net loss of $(7.7) million.
- GAAP EPS of $(0.18), and adjusted EPS of $(0.15).
- EBITDA of $46.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Revenue Environment
The Company continued to enjoy strong demand throughout its domestic network and is seeing a solid recovery in its international network. The Company's overall operating revenue was down 1.9% from third quarter 2019 as its international network is still rebuilding.
Other revenue was up 28.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by a strong quarter of cargo revenue and sales of HawaiianMiles.
Amazon Agreement
On October 21, 2022, the Company announced an eight-year agreement with Amazon to provide flight operations and maintenance services for Amazon's air cargo operation. Amazon will provide a minimum of 10 A330-300 freight aircraft, and the Company will provide crew and line maintenance for this fleet. The initial aircraft are scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2023. In support of this business, the Company will open mainland base(s) for crew and maintenance. Under the agreement, Amazon can grow its fleet with Hawaiian above the initial 10 aircraft and extend the contract beyond the initial eight-year term. This agreement will provide the Company with a new long-term diversified stream of revenue with no aircraft acquisition costs. As part of the agreement, Amazon will receive warrants to acquire up to 9.4 million of the Company's common shares vesting over nine years.
Routes and Network
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company operated at 93% of its 2019 third quarter system capacity, comprised of 116%, 82% and 52% capacity on its North America, Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had:
- Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion
- $1.7 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility
- Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion
- Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue of $700 million
Operational Excellence
In August 2022, the Company announced a partnership with Honolulu Community College to increase access to Aviation Maintenance Technician careers. The partnership will enable the college to double the number of students enrolled in the Aeronautics Maintenance Technology program by fall of 2023. One component of this program is the opportunity for students to take classes during the day while also participating in a paid part-time apprenticeship at Hawaiian Airlines.
Awards and Recognition
In August 2022, Forbes named Hawaiian Airlines as Hawai'i's Best Employer as part of the 2022 America's Best Employers by State rankings.
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
In August 2022, the Company awarded a $100,000 grant to Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, spiritual and traditional practices of the Native Hawaiian community. The grant will fund the construction of a wash and pack facility in Heʻeia that can be accessed by area farmers to process locally grown crops.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook
The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be down approximately 4% to down 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the delay of the full restoration of its Japan network.
The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up 1.5% to up 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company expects its CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up approximately 13% to 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 is -$5 million to $35 million.
The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Item
Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
GAAP Equivalent
GAAP Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
ASMs
Down 4% to 7%
Total Revenue
Up 1.5% to up 5.5%
Costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)
Up 13% to 16%
Costs per ASM (a)
up 24% to 27%
Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed
Down 5.5% to 8.5%
Fuel Price per Gallon (b)
$3.49
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$-5 million to $35 million
Net Income (c)
(a) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items.
(b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the October 13, 2022 fuel forward curve.
(c) The Company is not providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate special and non-recurring charges, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measure.
Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
The table below summarizes the Company's updated expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Item
Full Year 2022 Guidance
Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed
Down 10% to 13%
Fuel Price per Gallon (a)
$3.47
Effective Tax Rate
~18% to ~19%
Capital Expenditures
$120 million to $135 million
(a) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the October 13, 2022 fuel forward curve
Table 1.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Revenue:
Passenger
$ 663,107
$ 454,044
46.0 %
$ 1,684,599
$ 947,784
77.7 %
Other
78,047
54,804
42.4 %
225,634
154,062
46.5 %
Total
741,154
508,848
45.7 %
1,910,233
1,101,846
73.4 %
Operating Expenses:
Wages and benefits
206,306
180,405
14.4 %
615,091
511,342
20.3 %
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
225,999
108,785
107.7 %
603,873
240,361
151.2 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
59,317
48,081
23.4 %
170,934
119,416
43.1 %
Aircraft and passenger servicing
41,044
30,915
32.8 %
110,490
73,896
49.5 %
Depreciation and amortization
34,347
33,899
1.3 %
102,435
104,368
(1.9) %
Commissions and other selling
32,505
20,964
55.1 %
81,767
49,643
64.7 %
Aircraft rent
25,921
26,680
(2.8) %
77,987
84,200
(7.4) %
Other rentals and landing fees
38,370
36,414
5.4 %
110,022
83,421
31.9 %
Purchased services
31,269
27,361
14.3 %
95,713
75,229
27.2 %
Special items
6,303
—
100.0 %
6,303
8,983
(29.8) %
Government grant recognition
—
(78,256)
(100.0) %
—
(320,645)
(100.0) %
Other
43,145
30,133
43.2 %
112,884
82,854
36.2 %
Total
744,526
465,381
60.0 %
2,087,499
1,113,068
87.5 %
Operating Income (Loss)
(3,372)
43,467
(107.8) %
(177,266)
(11,222)
1,479.6 %
Nonoperating Income (Expense):
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
(23,206)
(29,897)
(72,760)
(83,905)
Interest income
9,287
2,067
20,283
4,661
Capitalized interest
1,061
880
3,173
2,340
Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives
(1,063)
—
(1,063)
217
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(8,568)
(3,994)
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
1,252
981
3,812
2,943
Gains (losses) on investments, net (1)
(4,028)
(196)
(38,519)
400
Gains on foreign debt
9,978
1,944
42,295
21,074
Other, net
(688)
(77)
(2,318)
1,537
Total
(7,407)
(24,298)
(53,665)
(54,727)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(10,779)
19,169
(230,931)
(65,949)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,510)
4,500
(41,010)
(13,750)
Net Income (Loss)
$ (9,269)
$ 14,669
$ (189,921)
$ (52,199)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
Basic
$ (0.18)
$ 0.29
$ (3.70)
$ (1.03)
Diluted
$ (0.18)
$ 0.28
$ (3.70)
$ (1.03)
Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:
Basic
51,388
51,210
51,344
50,619
Diluted
51,388
51,825
51,344
50,619
(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
(in thousands, except shares)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 275,128
$ 490,561
Restricted cash
17,352
17,267
Short-term investments
1,152,711
1,241,752
Accounts receivable, net
87,417
92,888
Income taxes receivable
70,233
71,201
Spare parts and supplies, net
37,163
34,109
Prepaid expenses and other
85,544
66,127
Total
1,725,548
2,013,905
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,102,152 and $999,966 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,887,671
1,957,623
Other Assets:
Assets held-for-sale
15,897
29,449
Operating lease right-of-use assets
477,169
536,154
Long-term prepayments and other
91,333
80,489
Intangible assets, net
13,500
13,500
Total Assets
$ 4,211,118
$ 4,631,120
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 147,052
$ 114,400
Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue
699,802
631,157
Other accrued liabilities
173,966
165,050
Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount
45,205
97,096
Current maturities of finance lease obligations
25,886
24,149
Current maturities of operating leases
76,421
79,158
Total
1,168,332
1,111,010
Long-Term Debt
1,574,660
1,704,298
Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:
Noncurrent finance lease obligations
80,476
100,995
Noncurrent operating leases
366,137
423,293
Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
152,894
160,817
Other liabilities and deferred credits
78,574
78,340
Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue
307,443
296,484
Deferred tax liability, net
135,119
186,797
Total
1,120,643
1,246,726
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,411,336 and 51,233,369 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
514
512
Capital in excess of par value
273,713
269,575
Accumulated income (1)
190,916
380,837
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1)
(117,660)
(81,838)
Total
347,483
569,086
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 4,211,118
$ 4,631,120
(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities
$ (24,050)
$ 311,300
Cash flows from Investing Activities:
Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments
(29,717)
(34,144)
Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment
10,743
394
Purchases of investments
(751,509)
(1,529,293)
Sales of investments
756,561
598,979
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,922)
(964,064)
Cash flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
—
68,132
Long-term borrowings
—
1,251,705
Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(173,298)
(405,703)
Debt issuance costs and discounts
(2,236)
(24,664)
Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation
(1,842)
(1,763)
Other
—
1,837
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(177,376)
889,544
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(215,348)
236,780
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period
507,828
509,639
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period
$ 292,480
$ 746,419
Table 2.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Selected Statistical Data (unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021 (a)
% Change
2022
2021 (a)
% Change
(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated)
Scheduled Operations:
Revenue passengers flown
2,738
2,056
33.2 %
7,345
4,512
62.8 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPM)
4,113,172
3,181,165
29.3 %
10,950,031
7,000,012
56.4 %
Available seat miles (ASM)
4,957,011
4,188,971
18.3 %
13,704,779
10,201,330
34.3 %
Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)
16.12 ¢
14.27 ¢
13.0 %
15.38 ¢
13.54 ¢
13.6 %
Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)
83.0 %
75.9 %
7.1 pts.
79.9 %
68.6 %
11.3 pts.
Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)
13.38 ¢
10.84 ¢
23.4 %
12.29 ¢
9.29 ¢
32.3 %
Total Operations:
Revenue passengers flown
2,741
2,066
32.7 %
7,361
4,533
62.4 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPM)
4,117,551
3,205,407
28.5 %
10,975,703
7,056,854
55.5 %
Available seat miles (ASM)
4,964,785
4,229,461
17.4 %
13,744,129
10,298,035
33.5 %
Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)
14.93 ¢
12.03 ¢
24.1 %
13.90 ¢
10.70 ¢
29.9 %
Operating cost per ASM (CASM)
15.00 ¢
11.00 ¢
36.4 %
15.19 ¢
10.81 ¢
40.5 %
CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b)
10.32 ¢
10.28 ¢
0.4 %
10.73 ¢
11.50 ¢
(6.7) %
Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)
4.55 ¢
2.57 ¢
77.0 %
4.40 ¢
2.33 ¢
88.8 %
Revenue block hours operated
51,284
45,816
11.9 %
143,646
112,061
28.2 %
Gallons of jet fuel consumed
63,834
52,599
21.4 %
174,744
126,987
37.6 %
Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)
$3.54
$2.07
71.0 %
$3.46
$1.89
83.1 %
(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was indefinitely suspended in the first quarter of 2021 and terminated in the second quarter of 2021.
(b) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items.
(c) Includes applicable taxes and fees.
Table 3.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)
The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:
- Government grant recognition. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized 78.3 million and 320.6 million, respectively, in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate.
- Loss on debt extinguishment. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized a $8.6 million loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020-1B Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below.
- Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts. Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.
- CBA related expense. In January 2022, the Company reached a tentative agreement with the representatives of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-M) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers - Clerical Division (IAM-C) employees. In February 2022, the Company received notice from IAM that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of $2.1 million, which was recorded in wages and benefits. Negotiated as part of the new CBA, the Company offered a separation program for the IAM-M and IAM-C employees and recorded a one-time severance payment of $2.6 million, which was recorded in wages and benefits during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
- Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt. Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.
- Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions. Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.
- Gain on sale of aircraft. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recorded a $2.6 million gain on sale of aircraft, which was recorded in other operating expense.
- Special items.
- Unrealized loss on equity securities. Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities is driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which is recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the consolidated statements of operations.
The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the recognition of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of equity securities, fuel and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, CBA ratification bonus, the loss recognized on the extinguishment of debt, helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total
Diluted Net Loss Per Share
Total
Diluted Net Loss Per Share
Total
Diluted Net Loss Per Share
Total
Diluted Net Loss Per Share
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net Income (Loss), as reported
$ (9,269)
$ (0.18)
$ 14,669
$ 0.28
$ (189,921)
$ (3.70)
$ (52,199)
$ (1.03)
Adjusted for:
Government grant recognition
—
—
(78,256)
(1.51)
—
—
(320,645)
(6.33)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
8,568
0.17
3,994
0.08
Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts
1,063
0.02
—
—
1,063
0.02
(382)
(0.01)
CBA related expense
—
—
—
—
4,678
0.09
—
—
Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt
(9,734)
(0.19)
(1,945)
(0.04)
(41,697)
(0.81)
(20,896)
(0.41)
Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,352)
(0.03)
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
—
—
—
(2,578)
(0.05)
—
—
Special items
6,303
0.12
—
—
6,303
0.12
8,983
0.18
Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)
3,445
0.07
—
—
22,839
0.44
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments
497
0.01
16,842
0.32
4,969
0.10
69,363
1.37
Adjusted net loss
$ (7,695)
$ (0.15)
$ (48,690)
$ (0.95)
$ (185,776)
$ (3.62)
$ (313,134)
$ (6.18)
(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Net Income (Loss)
$ (9,269)
14,669
$ (189,921)
(52,199)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,510)
4,500
(41,010)
(13,750)
Depreciation and amortization
34,347
33,899
102,435
104,368
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
23,206
29,897
72,760
83,905
EBITDA, as reported
46,774
82,965
(55,736)
122,324
Adjusted for:
Government grant recognition
—
(78,256)
—
(320,645)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
8,568
3,994
Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments
1,063
—
1,063
(382)
CBA related expense
—
—
4,678
—
Unrealized gain on non-designated foreign exchange positions
—
—
—
(1,352)
Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt
(9,734)
(1,945)
(41,697)
(20,896)
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
—
(2,578)
—
Special items
6,303
—
6,303
8,983
Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)
3,445
—
22,839
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 47,851
$ 2,764
$ (56,560)
$ (207,974)
(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.
Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)
The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except CASM data)
GAAP Operating Expenses
$ 744,526
$ 465,381
$ 2,087,499
$ 1,113,068
Adjusted for:
Government grant recognition
—
78,256
—
320,645
CBA related expense
—
—
(4,678)
—
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
—
2,578
—
Special items
(6,303)
—
(6,303)
(8,983)
Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items
$ 738,223
$ 543,637
$ 2,079,096
$ 1,424,730
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(225,999)
(108,785)
(603,873)
(240,361)
Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items
$ 512,224
$ 434,852
$ 1,475,223
$ 1,184,369
Available Seat Miles
4,964,785
4,229,461
13,744,129
10,298,035
CASM - GAAP
15.00 ¢
11.00 ¢
15.19 ¢
10.81 ¢
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(4.55)
(2.57)
(4.40)
(2.33)
Government grant recognition
—
1.85
—
3.11
CBA related expense
—
—
(0.03)
—
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
—
0.02
—
Special items
(0.13)
—
(0.05)
(0.09)
CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items
10.32 ¢
10.28 ¢
10.73 ¢
11.50 ¢
Estimated three months ending December 31, 2022
(in thousands, except CASM data)
GAAP operating expenses
$ 736,380
-
$ 774,439
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(218,598)
-
(225,765)
Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment
—
-
—
CBA related expense
—
-
—
Adjusted operating expenses
$ 517,782
-
$ 548,674
Available seat miles
4,887,337
-
5,044,993
CASM - GAAP
15.07 ¢
-
15.35 ¢
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(4.47)
-
(4.48)
Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment
—
-
—
CBA related expense
—
-
—
Adjusted CASM
10.60 ¢
-
10.87 ¢
