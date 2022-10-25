IDEMIA PASSES 15 MILLION MARK FOR TSA PRECHECK® ENROLLMENTS PROCESSED

Supporting TSA's Mission Since 2013 With Enrollment Technology Solutions

RESTON, Va. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the leading biometric solutions provider for government agencies nationwide, announced today that it has processed its 15 millionth enrollment for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck® Application Program. IDEMIA has been an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since 2013.

IDEMIA provides enrollment for TSA through an extensive network of more than 530 locations nationwide. This year, IDEMIA has expanded its TSA PreCheck enrollment program through airport enrollment sites and hundreds of mobile enrollment events nationwide with the goal of making enrollment in the program accessible and easy. For more information on enrollment locations and mobile enrollment opportunities, visit here.

"We're proud of our long-standing support of TSA's vital mission to secure America's transportation ecosystem," commented Lisa Sullivan, senior vice president, travel and transport, IDEMIA I&S North America.

Enrolled travelers enjoy a simplified screening process at more than 200 airports nationwide.

IDEMIA also provides enrollment for other TSA vetting programs, including Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®), Hazardous Materials Endorsement Threat Assessment Program, and Flight Training Security Program (FTSP). To learn more about the TSA programs for which IDEMIA provides enrollment services, complete an application or schedule an appointment visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/.

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn

