accessiBe and AudioEye Agree on Settlement Terms

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe and AudioEye, Inc. today announced they have agreed to a global settlement of all pending legal disputes, which includes mutual covenants not to sue, and will move forward with their businesses. The parties and their customers and partners will continue to have full freedom to operate and leverage the full scope of the parties' respective technology moving forward. The parties have also agreed to a framework designed to avoid and manage disputes in the future so they can focus on their respective businesses.

accessiBe Updated Logo (PRNewswire)

About accessiBe

accessiBe was established as an innovative AI-powered web accessibility solution that makes websites accessible, automated, and affordable. Founded in early 2018, accessiBe's proprietary technology scans and modifies websites' behavior in real-time, to be accessible for people with disabilities and compliant with the ADA and WCAG 2.1. Further accessiBe's widgets allow users with disabilities to customize their independence based on their individual needs and preferences. Today, accessiBe is a full web accessibility hub providing solutions for businesses of all sizes with services and tools that enable everyone to take part in helping to make the internet accessible and inclusive. accessiBe's founding team has deep domain expertise in the field of website creation and manual accessibility and created the technology in close partnership with users who have vision impairments, epilepsy, motor impairments, and cognitive dysfunctions. To learn more, please visit: accessibe.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE accessiBe