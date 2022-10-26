Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass Minerals" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Compass Minerals securities between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cmp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants repeatedly assured investors that the continuous mining and continuous haulage ("CMCH") upgrade at the Goderich, Ontario, Canada ("Goderich" or the "Goderich mine") was on track to materially reduce costs and boost the Company's operating results starting in 2018. The Complaint continues to allege that Defendants' statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing, and that Defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment, and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

