CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $1,005,000 in 3Q 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending September 30, 2022 increased 34% to $1 million, from $747 thousand in the second quarter of this year.

Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona) (PRNewswire)

President and CEO Chris Webster stated, "Another solid performance for Commerce Bank of Arizona during the third quarter. Excellent net loan growth and the Bank's increasing net interest margin supported strong earnings growth." Webster also said, "Our customers continue to work through the challenges of inflation and the Fed's interest rising rate policy. We continue to maintain a sharp focus on portfolio management. The Bank's commercial loan portfolio performance metrics remain at very acceptable levels."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

$23 million in new loans funded during the quarter

Interest Income increased 15% compared to last quarter

Non-Interest Income increased 22% compared to last quarter

Operational Highlights

Year-to-date net loan growth was $28.3 million. The Bank's Net Interest Margin increased to 4.41% for the third quarter. The Efficiency Ratio also improved to 66.6%. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which includes OREO are down 87% from $1.5 million or 0.4% of assets to $189 thousand or 0.05% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 2.4% to $372.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased 9.4% compared to $340.4 million a year ago.

Gross loans increased $17.2 million year-over-year, ending the third quarter 2022 at $254 million. Total deposits increased by 3.1% to $338 million during the quarter and increased 11.4% compared to $303 million a year ago.

The Allowance for Loan Losses totaled $3.7 million at September 2022, or 1.46% of loans, up slightly from the previous quarter.

Shareholders' equity decreased to $26.5 million at September 30, 2022, from $26.6 million the preceding quarter due to an increase in unrealized losses on securities. At September 30, 2022, tangible book value was $2.71 per share compared to $2.79 per share at June 30, 2022 and $2.96 per share a year ago. The Bank's September 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.40%, compared to 9.45% at September 30, 2021.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at September 30, 2022 as well as during the first and second quarters of 2022. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

4,134 3,608 3,884

11,050 10,670 Interest expense

174 148 174

462 674 Net Interest Income

3,960 3,460 3,710

10,588 9,996 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

- - 146

37 339 Non-interest income

106 87 74

645 228 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

- - 2

- 2 Non-interest expense

2,709 2,540 2,424

7,954 7,388 Income (loss) before income taxes

1,357 1,007 1,214

3,242 2,499 Provision for income tax

352 260 704

840 152 Net Income

1,005 747 510

2,402 2,347















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

9,759 9,555 8,911

9,759 8,911 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.10 0.08 0.06

0.25 0.26 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.10 0.07 0.05

0.23 0.25 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

26,461 26,641 28,233

26,461 28,233 Tangible Book value per share ($'s)

2.71 2.79 2.96

2.71 2.96















Selected Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

372,386 363,548 340,373

372,386 340,373 Securities available-for-sale

62,317 63,027 44,356

62,317 44,356 Loans

254,458 256,905 237,234

254,458 237,234 Allowance for loan losses

3,703 3,702 3,160

3,703 3,160 Deposits

337,631 327,574 302,994

337,631 302,994 Other borrowings

- - -

- - Shareholders' equity

26,461 26,641 28,233

26,461 28,233















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on avg shareholders' equity

15.09 11.22 9.20

10.56 9.20 Net interest margin (Bank)

4.41 4.02 4.01

4.11 4.01 Efficiency ratio (Bank)

66.63 71.61 71.06

70.81 71.06















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 0.08 0.40

0.05 0.40 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.46 1.44 1.33

1.46 1.33 Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period

- - 0.05

(0.14) 0.05















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)













Common Equity Tier 1

11.57 11.30 12.90

11.57 12.90 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.57 11.30 12.90

11.57 12.90 Total risk-based capital ratio

12.82 12.55 14.12

12.82 14.12 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.40 9.62 9.45

9.40 9.45

Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

cwebster@commercebankaz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona