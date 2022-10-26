Cigna Declares Quarterly Dividend

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today declared a cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on December 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2022.

