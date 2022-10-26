LiveU Releases its Next-Gen Solo PRO Portable Encoder with Future-Proof 4K and HEVC Capabilities

The LiveU Solo PRO brings a robust 4K streaming solution to the market in a small form-factor

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU today unveiled its next-generation Solo PRO portable bonding encoder for engaging live coverage, combining professional-grade 4K and HEVC video quality with rock-solid reliability. The Solo PRO ensures the smoothest streaming experience, combining up to six IP connections – four 4G/5G cellular modems, WiFi and LAN – leveraging LiveU's patented LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) technology. Enabling a streamlined cloud production with an easy set-up, the LiveU Solo PRO can be used for any type of live event coverage, both indoors and outdoors, including corporate, entertainment, sports, government, religious and IRL streaming. Solo PRO is the perfect tool for content creators of all live platforms, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and TikTok.

Dan Pisarski, Chief Technical Officer, LiveU said, "Our goal was to deliver a cutting-edge product that will service all streaming needs for years to come, including 4K, HEVC, and extreme reliability. I firmly believe that our users will find the Solo PRO is a future-proof investment for their workflow, providing peace of mind for their live streams using proven broadcast-quality technology."

LiveU Solo PRO can be used as part of an end-to-end real-time workflow. Users can go live directly from their camera/switcher to popular online platforms and any web destination.

Weighing just over 900g (2 lbs), the LiveU Solo PRO offers exceptional video quality in a compact and lightweight portable unit that can be taken anywhere. Streaming up to 4Kp60 resolution in H.264 or HEVC, the Solo PRO's HEVC capability offers the same quality in half the bandwidth of H.264, or twice the quality in the same bandwidth. Limitless coverage is ensured with extended internal battery time, easy-to-use USB-C external battery and flexible carrying options. With its modular configuration of up to six connections, Solo PRO offers the best results in any scenario.

For the first time, LiveU is introducing an optional add-on streaming tools package, Solo Stream Tools, for faster go-to-live streaming productions. This cloud-based package offers the essential production toolbox, which includes multi-destination, allowing producers to simultaneously go live to multiple social platforms at the click of a button, stream fallback, allowing the switch to a predefined message, and the addition of a logo watermark for enhanced brand visibility.

Pisarski added, "Solo Stream Tools can also be combined with Solo Connect, including modems, routers, data plans and the LRT™ cloud subscription, which means that you have everything you need to go live in one complete hassle-free package."

Troy Witt, President of Take One Productions, Inc. in Southern California, said, "We've used our Solos increasingly in every production we do. The Solo helps us produce content without worrying about any hiccups or interruptions to our live broadcasts. Solo PRO will transform our content because we can use HEVC to achieve better picture quality at lower bandwidths. This saves us money in cellular charges for data and for what we pay on site for terrestrial internet connectivity at hotels and conference centers. We are most excited for Solo PRO allowing us to use even more modems for reliability. More modems means we will offer a more robust, reliable cellular signal no matter where we are."

Solo PRO is available in two configurations, HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.0 + SDI 12G. Contact your LiveU Sales rep to confirm pricing and availability.

LiveU will be hosting a special live program, Solo PRO: The Sequel featuring a live Q&A with LiveU CTO, Dan Pisarski on Thursday, November 3rd at 11.00 am ET. Find out more: https://get.liveu.tv/solo-pro.

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of two Frost & Sullivan awards, 2022 Global Product Leadership Award and 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award, and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

