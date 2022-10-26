Monster Energy x Apex Legends™ Is Back And Bigger Than Ever

With New Cans And All New Ways To Win, Monster Energy Customers Will Be Able To Access Exclusive In-Game Content

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Monster Energy is back and partnering with EA and Respawn Entertainment to give gaming fans more ways to experience the brand in the gaming world with their launch of three new limited-edition Apex Legends cans available in-store nationwide. Customers can be on the lookout for special cans of Monster Original Green, Monster Lo-Carb, and Monster Zero Ultra with art depicting three larger than life Legends: Octane, Pathfinder, and Lifeline.

Customers who purchase these limited-edition Apex Legends cans of Monster can also unlock exclusive in-game content and other seriously sweet perks. Collection items include an exclusive rare skin for Pathfinder, two Tracker Sets, and a whole lot of Battle Pass levels. Best of all, the rarest item - an exclusive Pathfinder skin - unlocks with the very first can purchase! In order to participate, customers must buy a can, keep the receipt, and head to apexlegends.monsterenergy.com

"Our Monster Energy Apex Legends campaign brings our two iconic brands together to form a truly dynamic partnership," said Monster CMO Daniel McHugh. "Without giving too much away we're looking forward to taking this relationship to new heights and giving our fans exactly what they've been asking for. In fact, this November, we're hosting a $100,000 charity tournament that will feature Apex Legends streamers and content creators along with consumers with prizes and exclusive Monster merch up for grabs."

The limited-edition Monster Energy Apex Legends cans will be available in 16 and 24 oz. in Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero Ultra. Special Monster Energy Apex multipacks will also be available in 12 packs of Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero-Ultra, and in 4 and 24 packs of Original Green and Zero-Ultra.

For more information on Monster Energy and Apex Legends, visit apexlegends.monsterenergy.com

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

About Apex Legends

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, an EA studio, Apex Legends is a competitive multiplayer game centered around its award-winning Battle Royale experience and diverse and growing roster of Legends, wholly unique characters each with their own stories, abilities and playstyles. As a live game, Respawn has continued to evolve Apex Legends multiplayer experience beyond Battle Royale with the addition of the fast and fun permanent 3v3 Arenas mode introduced in 2021 as well as with the regular addition of new Legends, weapons, expansive maps and map updates and much more. Today, players can choose from a roster of 19 diverse Legends, teaming up with friends to create deadly squads whether they're dropping into one of four innovative large-scale battle royale maps or enjoying one of the many special limited-time modes and events. Apex Legends is a competitive game that's easy for new players to pick up and learn with new challenges readily available for those looking to rise to the rank of Apex Predator or even try their hand in the official competitive tournaments with the Apex Legends Global Series.

