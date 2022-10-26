New study shows Nevisense significantly improves US clinician's decision-making beyond dermoscopy

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that a new clinical study has been published presenting the improvement that the Nevisense test provides over standard of care visual and dermoscopic evaluation. The article named "Electrical impedance spectroscopy significantly enhances correct biopsy choice for pigmented skin lesions beyond clinical evaluation and dermoscopy" has been published in the journal "Melanoma Research". The study included 231 US Dermatologists making a total of 33.957 biopsy decisions. The study participants showed a statistically significant improvement in correct biopsy decisions beyond their dermoscopic evaluation when integrating the Nevisense result. With Nevisense, Dermatologists identified more melanomas for biopsy; their sensitivity increasing from 85.2% to 91.1%.

The article is available through the following link: https://journals.lww.com/melanomaresearch/Abstract/9900/Electrical_impedance_spectroscopy_significantly.42.aspx

Prof Darrell Rigel, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and author of the study commented: "The overall findings from this study demonstrate that the integration of EIS technology into PSL biopsy decisions has the potential to significantly improve the accuracy of lesion selection for biopsy beyond clinical and dermoscopic evaluation alone."

"This is a very important study and result for SciBase as it quantifies the improvement in clinical decision-making possible with Nevisense compared to visual methods that are today considered the standard of care. As expected, the study showed that dermoscopy improved decision making over naked eye assessment, but more importantly it showed that using Nevisense further improved clinician performance by at least as much again. Adding Nevisense clearly resulted in the best clinical management decisions. This is one of several publications that shows that Nevisense has a significant role in the challenging process for clinicians to identify malignancies," says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

