Pilot Company Thanks Veterans with a Free Meal and Partners with the Call of Duty Endowment to Raise Funds for Veteran Careers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Pilot Company is continuing its long-standing tradition of giving back to military service members and their families by offering a free meal* at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers across the country. Veteran-founded Pilot Company is also bringing back its record-setting roundup campaign with the Call of Duty Endowment to help more of our nation's heroes transition to successful civilian careers after military service.

Over the last four years, Pilot Company's partnership with the Endowment has helped place more than 6,000 veterans into meaningful careers after the military. Guests can join the cause to help veterans find high-quality careers by rounding up their in-store purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company's owned and operated Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from October 31 - November 13, 2022.** Pilot Company will donate 100% of the roundup proceeds** directly to the Call of Duty Endowment and will match the donations raised up to $100,000.

"Service members and their families give their all for our country and have incredible talents to offer in the civilian workforce upon leaving the military," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "The Call of Duty Endowment has helped more than 100,000 veterans and their family members find career opportunities that leverage their skills, and we are honored to join them in this endeavor. We are proud to employ veterans across our organization and to further our mission to Fuel Life's Journeys by giving back and saying, 'Thank you' to everyone who's served."

From November 11 - 13, 2022, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit, valued up to $12. ** The Veterans Day offer can be redeemed through the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers on a wide variety of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, name-brand snacks, fountain drinks, Pilot coffee, and meals at participating on-site restaurants. This year, the $12 Veterans Day meal credit will be a rolling balance, allowing guests to use any remaining balance the next time they stop over Veterans Day weekend during the offer period.

Pilot Company partners with ID.me, an easy-to-use instant verification solution, to make it simple and efficient for service members to quickly verify their eligibility in the myRewards Plus app. After verification, Pilot Company offers exclusive deals throughout the year and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages* when using myRewards Plus at checkout. For more information on Pilot Company's military discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its giving-back initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about. To easily find nearby Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers and for more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app.* More information on the Call of Duty Endowment is available at callofdutyendowment.org.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests daily and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards solutions. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the extraordinary value veterans bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

