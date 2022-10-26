PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.20 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.52 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $3.23 million ($2.12 per diluted common share), compared to $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").
Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program
The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the three quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $1.21 million. During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $2.71 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $2.66 million.
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
Net interest income declined $356,000 in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 2.91% to 3.45%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $189,000. Net income during the third quarter 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $334,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $166,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.
Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021
Net interest income declined $1.10 million in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 3.03% to 3.22%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $707,000. Net income during the nine months of 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $632,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $224,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.
Assets totaled $593.7 million on September 30, 2022, increasing $12.1 million or 2.1% compared to September 30, 2021. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $383.1 million on September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $43.1 million or 12.7% compared to September 30, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $542.4 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $506.2 million on September 30, 2021, representing growth of 7.2%. Stockholders' Equity totaled $37.8 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $51.6 million on December 31, 2021, and $51.8 million on September 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of September 30, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $17.9 million compared to $846,000 on December 31, 2021, and a gain of $95,000 on September 30, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses on September 30, 2022, was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the three quarters of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized on September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .29% on September 30, 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Third quarter performance remained strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. While volatile interest rates and uncertain economic conditions in the near term have created challenges, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our business development activities and support our customers and communities."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Percent change from
2022
2021
2021
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,884,519
$ 36,100,150
$ 55,440,007
-0.6 %
-35.3 %
Investment securities
146,609,730
167,167,082
151,967,929
-12.3 %
-3.5 %
Loans held for sale
-
1,879,591
486,917
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
Loans receivable
383,078,188
357,800,695
351,521,972
7.1 %
9.0 %
Less allowance for loan losses
4,128,946
3,892,115
3,922,902
6.1 %
5.3 %
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
378,949,242
353,908,580
347,599,070
7.1 %
9.0 %
Property and equipment
6,458,542
6,879,131
7,803,240
-6.1 %
-17.2 %
Bank-owned life insurance
12,142,816
11,918,526
11,832,335
1.9 %
2.6 %
Lease assets
2,432,149
2,720,578
2,255,565
-10.6 %
7.8 %
Accrued interest receivable
1,482,870
1,344,283
1,478,194
10.3 %
0.3 %
Other assets
9,730,977
3,119,329
2,737,459
212.0 %
255.5 %
Total assets
$ 593,690,845
$ 585,037,250
$ 581,600,716
1.5 %
2.1 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 178,941,786
$ 191,144,058
$ 181,613,833
-6.4 %
-1.5 %
Interest-bearing
343,310,269
303,379,512
303,305,903
13.2 %
13.2 %
Total deposits
522,252,055
494,523,570
484,919,736
5.6 %
7.7 %
Repurchase agreements
20,126,232
16,104,671
21,279,283
25.0 %
-5.4 %
FHLB advances and other borrowing
9,472,605
18,220,887
19,747,864
-48.0 %
-52.0 %
Lease liabilities
2,658,168
2,930,961
2,461,594
-9.3 %
8.0 %
Other liabilities
1,370,172
1,677,656
1,435,154
-18.3 %
-4.5 %
Total liabilities
555,879,232
533,457,745
529,843,631
4.2 %
4.9 %
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
and retained earnings
55,715,440
52,425,553
51,661,922
6.3 %
7.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
income
(17,903,827)
(846,048)
95,163
Total stockholders' equity
37,811,613
51,579,505
51,757,085
-26.7 %
-26.9 %
Total liabilities and equity
$ 593,690,845
$ 585,037,250
$ 581,600,716
1.5 %
2.1 %
Book value per common share
$ 24.82
$ 33.86
$ 33.97
-26.7 %
-26.9 %
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,320,361
$ 5,200,935
-16.9 %
$ 12,272,406
$ 14,931,449
-17.8 %
Investment securities
748,819
502,460
49.0 %
2,156,779
1,412,162
52.7 %
Other interest income
102,959
13,540
660.4 %
137,665
26,372
422.0 %
Total interest income
5,172,139
5,716,935
-9.5 %
14,566,850
16,369,983
-11.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
362,435
490,718
-26.1 %
1,061,269
1,532,706
-30.8 %
Repurchase agreements
1,374
1,466
-6.3 %
3,967
3,436
15.5 %
FHLB advances
51,666
109,882
-53.0 %
224,881
448,906
-49.9 %
Other borrowings
30,959
32,967
-6.1 %
90,643
102,245
-11.3 %
Total interest expense
446,434
635,033
-29.7 %
1,380,760
2,087,293
-33.8 %
Net interest income
4,725,705
5,081,902
-7.0 %
13,186,090
14,282,690
-7.7 %
Provision for loan losses
100,000
120,000
-16.7 %
190,000
330,000
-42.4 %
Net interest income after provision
4,625,705
4,961,902
-6.8 %
12,996,090
13,952,690
-6.9 %
Noninterest income
Service charges
519,203
480,290
8.1 %
1,499,769
1,343,392
11.6 %
Gain on sale of loans
73,284
407,328
-82.0 %
373,036
1,005,214
-62.9 %
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
0.0 %
-
4,310
0.0 %
Other noninterest income
246,512
80,747
205.3 %
422,511
198,080
113.3 %
Total noninterest income
838,999
968,365
-13.4 %
2,295,316
2,550,996
-10.0 %
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,944,298
2,063,437
-5.8 %
5,797,087
5,692,263
1.8 %
Occupancy
500,853
512,155
-2.2 %
1,471,179
1,534,015
-4.1 %
Data processing and software
345,447
408,523
-15.4 %
993,887
1,029,337
-3.4 %
Other noninterest expense
1,100,503
893,689
23.1 %
2,813,898
2,524,038
11.5 %
Total noninterest expense
3,891,101
3,877,804
0.3 %
11,076,051
10,779,653
2.7 %
Net income before tax
1,573,603
2,052,463
-23.3 %
4,215,355
5,724,033
-26.4 %
Tax expense
373,544
528,699
-29.3 %
988,091
1,456,027
-32.1 %
Net income
$ 1,200,059
$ 1,523,764
-21.2 %
$ 3,227,264
$ 4,268,006
-24.4 %
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.79
$ 1.00
-21.2 %
$ 2.12
$ 2.78
-23.7 %
HISTORICAL TRENDS
QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q3 vs. Q2
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,320,361
$ 4,035,473
$ 3,916,572
7.1 %
$ 4,361,123
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
Investment securities
748,819
748,082
659,878
0.1 %
566,608
502,460
485,823
423,879
Other interest income
102,959
26,809
7,897
284.0 %
13,907
13,540
6,688
6,144
Total interest income
5,172,139
4,810,364
4,584,347
7.5 %
4,941,638
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
Interest expense
Deposits
362,435
336,029
362,805
7.9 %
434,397
490,718
507,708
534,280
Repurchase agreements
1,374
1,300
1,293
5.7 %
1,375
1,466
891
1,079
FHLB advances
51,666
81,527
91,688
-36.6 %
101,801
109,882
163,552
175,472
Other borrowings
30,959
30,121
29,563
2.8 %
31,250
32,967
34,341
34,937
Total interest expense
446,434
448,977
485,349
-0.6 %
568,823
635,033
706,492
745,768
Net interest income
4,725,705
4,361,387
4,098,998
8.4 %
4,372,815
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
Provision for loan losses
100,000
65,000
25,000
53.8 %
230,000
120,000
120,000
90,000
Net interest income after provision
4,625,705
4,296,387
4,073,998
7.7 %
4,142,815
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
Noninterest income
Service charges
519,203
505,473
475,093
2.7 %
485,620
480,290
445,963
417,139
Gain on sale of loans
73,284
105,506
194,246
-30.5 %
314,859
407,328
337,422
260,464
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
-
4,310
-
Other noninterest income
246,512
93,737
82,262
163.0 %
82,327
80,747
64,069
53,264
Total noninterest income
838,999
704,716
751,601
19.1 %
882,806
968,365
851,764
730,867
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,944,298
1,892,130
1,960,659
2.8 %
1,977,495
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
Occupancy
500,853
507,800
462,526
-1.4 %
590,861
512,155
508,652
513,208
Data processing and software
345,447
332,429
316,011
3.9 %
311,239
408,523
308,194
312,620
Other noninterest expense
1,100,503
925,680
787,715
18.9 %
883,182
893,689
790,844
839,505
Total noninterest expense
3,891,101
3,658,039
3,526,911
6.4 %
3,762,777
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
Net income before tax
1,573,603
1,343,064
1,298,688
17.2 %
1,262,844
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
Tax expense
373,544
316,794
297,753
17.9 %
247,113
528,699
525,953
401,375
Net income
$ 1,200,059
$ 1,026,270
$ 1,000,935
16.9 %
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.79
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
17.3 %
$ 0.66
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 0.80
Supplemental Data
PPP loans - net fee income
$ -
$ -
$ 49,492
$ 418,004
$ 1,207,559
$ 832,733
$ 667,482
PPP loans - balance at period end
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,096,939
$ 11,536,310
$ 29,298,232
$ 48,411,520
