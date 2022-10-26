ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States 855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662 or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website here.

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in approximately 100 countries serving approximately 30,000 customers in over 350 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

