Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2022.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2022 highlights:

Net income of $11.1 million , or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income of $27.3 million , or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million , or $1.90 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Low cost of deposits of 14 basis points and total funding costs of 29 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the September 30, 2022 market close share price of $20.76 , the $0.14 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.70% and a dividend payout ratio of 19.44%.

On July 1, 2022 , we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank.

Negotiated the merger of Vision Financial Group, a leasing company based in Pittsburgh, PA , with and into Civista Bank. The deal closed in the fourth quarter 2022.

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. Due to our strong core funding and rising interest rates, our net interest margin increased 60 basis points to 4.03% compared to the previous quarter. Net interest income increased 25.4% compared to the previous quarter as we primarily benefitted from our first full quarter of earnings from the Henry County Bank acquisition, the rising interest rate environment, and excellent organic loan growth" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $6.0 million, or 24.6%, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Interest income increased $6.7 million while interest expense increased $743 thousand. Both increases were primarily due to rates. Accretion of PPP fees was $122 thousand during the third quarter 2022 compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 4.03% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago. The increase in margin is primarily due to increases in the volume of earning assets and to the yield on earning assets.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $254.8 million increase in average earning assets, which led to a $4.6 million increase in interest income. Additionally, increased interest rates led to a 48 basis point increase in asset yield and a $2.1 million increase in interest income.

Interest expense increased $743 thousand, or 55.0%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $177.5 million. The increase in the rate is primarily due to the issuance of $75 million, 3.25% subordinated debt in November 2021. The increase in interest rates has not yet translated to significant increases in deposit costs.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,289,588 $ 27,176 4.71 %

$ 2,010,665 $ 22,704 4.48 % Taxable securities *** 354,597 2,936 3.06 %

264,655 1,423 2.18 % Non-taxable securities *** 268,327 1,998 3.47 %

217,987 1,555 3.91 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 89,744 423 1.87 %

254,143 102 0.16 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,002,256 32,533 4.30 %

$ 2,747,450 25,784 3.82 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 58,581





33,803



Premises and equipment, net 28,633





22,845



Accrued interest receivable 8,907





7,417



Intangible assets 84,265





84,949



Bank owned life insurance 53,131





46,557



Other assets 48,013





38,189



Less allowance for loan losses (27,546)





(26,683)



Total Assets $ 3,256,240





$ 2,954,527



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,457,112 $ 379 0.10 %

$ 1,331,032 $ 302 0.09 % Time 280,903 557 0.79 %

257,047 668 1.03 % Short-term FHLB advances 6,713 48 2.84 %

- - 0.00 % Long-term FHLB advances 25,336 133 2.08 %

75,000 194 1.03 % Subordinated debentures 103,751 975 3.73 %

29,427 182 2.45 % Repurchase agreements 19,277 2 0.04 %

23,084 5 0.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,893,092 2,094 0.44 %

$ 1,715,590 1,351 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 980,999





849,501



Other liabilities 77,015





40,466



Shareholders' equity 305,134





348,970



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,256,240





$ 2,954,527



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 30,439 3.86 %



$ 24,433 3.50 %















Net interest margin ***



4.03 %





3.62 %















* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $532 thousand and $414 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.9 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $24.5 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $5.5 million, or 7.7%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Interest income increased $6.3 million, or 8.1%, for the first nine months of 2022. Average earning assets increased $52.6 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $6.1 million. While average yields increased 17 basis points, interest income only increased $152 thousand due to yield. During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $13.7 million compared to $187.4 million for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.82% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 7 basis points.

Interest expense increased $718 thousand, or 14.6%, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Average rates increased 3 basis points and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $126.8 million, resulting in a $1.4 million increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.62% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 3.48% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,111,019 $ 70,065 4.44 %

$ 2,044,741 $ 68,140 4.46 % Taxable securities *** 322,262 6,431 2.53 %

214,979 3,928 2.51 % Non-taxable securities *** 262,790 5,669 3.55 %

211,538 4,599 4.02 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 199,019 1,098 0.74 %

371,204 341 1.20 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 2,895,090 83,263 3.88 %

$ 2,842,462 77,008 3.71 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 108,220





37,763



Premises and equipment, net 24,429





22,578



Accrued interest receivable 8,025





8,146



Intangible assets 84,268





84,817



Bank owned life insurance 48,965





46,310



Other assets 44,077





37,504



Less allowance for loan losses (27,168)





(26,288)



Total Assets $ 3,185,906





$ 3,053,292



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,414,215 $ 860 0.08 %

$ 1,297,217 $ 979 0.10 % Time 250,230 1,491 0.80 %

270,139 2,387 1.18 % Short-term FHLB advances 2,380 49 2.75 %

- - 0.00 % Long-term FHLB advances 58,263 515 1.18 %

100,458 968 1.29 % Subordinated debentures 103,726 2,701 3.48 %

29,427 553 2.51 % Repurchase agreements 21,910 8 0.05 %

26,695 19 0.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,850,724 5,624 0.41 %

$ 1,723,936 4,906 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 936,686





940,123



Other liabilities 76,748





39,952



Shareholders' equity 321,748





349,281



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,185,906





$ 3,053,292



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 77,639 3.48 %



$ 72,102 3.33 %















Net interest margin ***



3.62 %





3.48 %















* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.5 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $24.7 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $23.9 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 while nothing was provided in the third quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021. The reserve ratio was 1.19% at September 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 include approximately $174.3 million related to the acquisition of Comunibanc, including a $2.8 million credit mark.

For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $5.7 million, a decrease of $692 thousand, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,885

$ 1,519

$ 366

24.1 % Net gain on sale of securities 4

4

-

0.0 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (133)

50

(183)

-366.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 637

1,612

(975)

-60.5 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,394

1,330

64

4.8 % Wealth management fees 1,208

1,236

(28)

-2.3 % Bank owned life insurance 255

261

(6)

-2.3 % Other 484

373

111

29.8 % Total noninterest income $ 5,734

$ 6,426

$ (692)

-10.8 %



Service charges increased due to a $196 thousand increase service charges on deposit accounts and a $130 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net loss on equity securities increased as a result of market value decreases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $11.7 million and $21.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Other income increased as result of an increase in servicing fee income. Loans serviced total $457.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $395.3 million at September 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $19.0 million, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 22.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 5,004

$ 4,092

$ 912

22.3 % Net gain on sale of securities 10

1,787

(1,777)

-99.4 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (44)

191

(235)

-123.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 2,146

6,575

(4,429)

-67.4 % ATM/Interchange fees 3,990

3,950

40

1.0 % Wealth management fees 3,713

3,570

143

4.0 % Bank owned life insurance 732

752

(20)

-2.7 % Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0 % Other 1,086

1,214

(128)

-10.5 % Total noninterest income $ 19,012

$ 24,641

$ (5,629)

-22.8 %



Service charges increased due to a $576 thousand increase overdraft fees and a $336 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million nonrecurring gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net loss on equity securities increased as a result of market value decreases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $107.6 million and $204.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2022.

Other income decreased as result of a $203 thousand increase in insurance loss reserves at Civista's reinsurance subsidiary. The loss reserve is an accrual against unpaid claims.

For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $22.6 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 17.2%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 12,484

$ 11,390

$ 1,094

9.6 % Net occupancy and equipment 1,889

1,429

460

32.2 % Contracted data processing 846

429

417

97.2 % Taxes and assessments 799

758

41

5.4 % Professional services 1,335

776

559

72.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 456

223

233

104.5 % ATM/Interchange expense 604

594

10

1.7 % Marketing 372

359

13

3.6 % Software maintenance expense 942

819

123

15.0 % Other 2,828

2,474

354

14.3 % Total noninterest expense $ 22,555

$ 19,251

$ 3,304

17.2 %



Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp.

The increase in occupancy expense is due to increases in utilities and ground maintenance as a result of adding eight additional branches and general cost increases. Equipment expense increased due to office equipment purchases of $101 thousand.

Taxes and assessments increased as Franchise tax expense increased due to an increase in equity capital, which is the basis of the Ohio Financial Institutions tax. This was partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to lower assessment multipliers charged to Civista.

Professional services increased primarily due to one-time merger related legal and audit fees of $430 thousand, accompanied by increases in recruitment fees and fees related to increased call volumes at the Company's call center.

The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to merger related expenses of $116 thousand, travel, lodging and meals of $64 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 61.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in net interest income partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2022 was 16.6% compared to 16.9% in 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $63.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 4.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 36,654

$ 34,578

$ 2,076

6.0 % Net occupancy and equipment 5,122

4,556

566

12.4 % Contracted data processing 1,899

1,362

537

39.4 % Taxes and assessments 2,416

2,436

(20)

-0.8 % Professional services 3,593

2,255

1,338

59.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 890

668

222

33.2 % ATM/Interchange expense 1,659

1,843

(184)

-10.0 % Marketing 1,069

1,000

69

6.9 % Software maintenance expense 2,440

1,872

568

30.3 % Other 7,450

10,132

(2,682)

-26.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 63,192

$ 60,702

$ 2,490

4.1 %



The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll, 401k expenses, payroll taxes and commission and incentive-based costs. Payroll and payroll related expenses increased due to annual pay increases. The addition of Comunibanc also contributed to the increase.

Equipment expense increased due to a $354 thousand increase in computer and $202 thousand due to security equipment purchases.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $564, offset by a decrease in computer processing fees.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $991 thousand increase in merger related expenses legal and audit and a $264 thousand increase in consulting fees, including recruiter and call center costs.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.

The decrease in other expense is due to the 2021 prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a credit to the valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights posted in 2021 and increases in travel, lodging and meals, stationery and supplies and bad check expense.

The efficiency ratio was 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 62.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 16.0% compared to 16.0% in same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $228.8 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp. on July 1, 2022.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 226,568

$ 203,293

$ 23,275

11.4 % Paycheck protection program loans 819

43,209

(42,390)

-98.1 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 364,468

295,452

69,016

23.4 % Non-owner Occupied 956,169

829,310

126,859

15.3 % Residential Real Estate 531,164

430,060

101,104

23.5 % Real Estate Construction 202,793

157,127

45,666

29.1 % Farm Real Estate 25,636

28,419

(2,783)

-9.8 % Consumer and Other 20,997

11,009

9,988

90.7 % Total Loans $ 2,328,614

$ 1,997,879

$ 330,735

16.6 %



Loan balances increased $330.7 million, or 16.6% since December 31, 2021, including the $174.3 million portfolio related to Comunibanc Corp. The growth is partially offset by a $43.4 million decrease in PPP loans. Removing the balances in the portfolio related to Comunibanc and PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $198.8 million or 10.2%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories. The growth has come from all regions and has been strong in our major metropolitan areas of Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. Residential Real Estate has increased due to more need this year for the on-balance sheet products of residential construction loans, Jumbo Loans and our Community View CRA product. Commercial and Agriculture loans continue to grow as we successfully onboard new clients. Commercial Line of Credit utilization remains low. Real Estate Construction continues to increase as the construction demand remains steady and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.

Paycheck Protection Program

In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans, of which $398.6 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $122 thousand of PPP fees in income during the quarter and $1.7 million of PPP fees in income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, $38 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $291.6 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, including the addition of the $250.8 million of deposits related to the Comunibanc deal.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 944,241

$ 788,906

$ 155,335

19.7 % Interest-bearing demand 560,594

537,510

23,084

4.3 % Savings and money market 931,393

843,837

87,556

10.4 % Time deposits 272,025

246,448

25,577

10.4 % Total Deposits $ 2,708,253

$ 2,416,701

$ 291,552

12.1 %



The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $155.3 million was primarily due to $65.5 million of deposits related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp and to a $60.1 million increase in cash balances related to the Company's participation in a tax refund processing program. In addition, demand deposit and public fund demand deposit accounts increased $19.7 million and $10.2 million, respectively. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $23.1, primarily related to Comunibanc Corp balances, totaling $41.4 million. Personal and public-fund interest bearing demand accounts increased $8.0 million and $11.8 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases to business interest-bearing demand and Jumbo NOW accounts of $31.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Savings and money market balances increased $87.6 million, primarily related to Comunibanc Corp balances. Time deposits related to Comunibanc totaled $56.3 million, partially offset by a $17.4 million decrease to accounts over $100 thousand and a $ 11.4 million decrease to accounts under $100 thousand.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021. The entire outstanding balance was called in July. This was replaced by $6.7 million of term advances related to Comunibanc and to overnight advances of $55.0 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first nine months of 2022, Civista repurchased 734,810 shares for $16.6 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share, including 392,847 shares repurchased under the previous authorization for $9.3 million. We have approximately $6.2 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2022. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $52.6 million from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, primarily due to a $78.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss caused by an increase in interest rates. The increase in other comprehensive loss does not impact our regulatory capital adequacy ratios. Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $16.7 million repurchase of treasury shares. The decrease in equity was partially offset by a $21.0 million increase in retained earnings and a $21.8 million increase in common stock. The increase in common stock was primarily a result of shares issued related to the Comunibanc acquisition.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $132 thousand for the nine months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $710 thousand for the same period of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans ratio was 1.19% at September 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021 Beginning of period $ 26,641

$ 25,028 Charge-offs (164)

(148) Recoveries 296

858 Provision 1,000

830 End of period $ 27,773

$ 26,568



Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 were $5.8 million, an 8.6% increase from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio 0.18% at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans decreased from 496.10% at December 31, 2021 to 476.24% at September 30, 2022.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Non-accrual loans $ 5,002

$ 3,873 Restructured loans 830

1,497 Total non-performing loans 5,832

5,370 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 5,832

$ 5,370

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2022 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 43 locations in Northern, Central, Northwestern and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Additional information on Civista may be accessed at www.civb.com, but information at that website is not part of this press release nor is it part of any filing by Civista with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Civista's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Interest income $ 32,533

$ 25,784

$ 83,263

$ 77,008 Interest expense 2,094

1,351

5,624

4,906 Net interest income 30,439

24,433

77,639

72,102 Provision for loan losses 300

-

1,000

830 Net interest income after provision 30,139

24,433

76,639

71,272 Noninterest income 5,734

6,426

19,012

24,641 Noninterest expense 22,555

19,251

63,192

60,702 Income before taxes 13,318

11,608

32,459

35,211 Income tax expense 2,206

1,966

5,180

5,647 Net income 11,112

9,642

27,279

29,564















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.42

$ 0.38















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 11,112

$ 9,642

$ 27,279

$ 29,564 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 52

46

122

122 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 11,060

$ 9,596

$ 27,157

$ 29,442 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,394,898

15,168,233

14,974,863

15,543,488 Less average participating securities 71,604

72,071

67,323

64,064 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,323,294

15,096,162

14,907,540

15,479,424















Earnings per common share (1)













Basic $ 0.72

$ 0.64

$ 1.82

$ 1.90 Diluted 0.72

0.64

1.82

1.90















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.29 %

1.14 %

1.29 % Return on average equity 14.45 %

10.96 %

11.34 %

11.32 % Dividend payout ratio 19.40 %

22.02 %

23.06 %

19.98 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.03 %

3.62 %

3.62 %

3.48 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 40,914

$ 264,239 Investment in time deposits 1,479

1,730 Investment securities 604,074

560,946 Loans held for sale 3,491

1,972 Loans 2,328,614

1,997,879 Less: allowance for loan losses (27,773)

(26,641) Net loans 2,300,841

1,971,238 Other securities 18,578

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 30,168

22,445 Goodwill and other intangibles 113,206

84,432 Bank owned life insurance 53,291

46,641 Other assets 75,677

42,251 Total assets $ 3,241,719

$ 3,012,905







Total deposits $ 2,708,253

$ 2,416,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 61,723

75,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,155

25,495 Subordinated debentures 103,778

103,735 Securities purchased payable 2,611

3,524 Tax refunds in process 2,709

549 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,888

32,689 Total shareholders' equity 302,602

355,212 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,241,719

$ 3,012,905







Shares outstanding at period end 15,235,545

14,954,200







Book value per share $ 19.86

$ 23.75 Equity to asset ratio 9.33 %

11.79 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 %

1.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 %

0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 476.24 %

496.10 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 5,002

$ 3,873 Troubled debt restructurings 830

1,497 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 5,832

$ 5,370

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, End of Period Balances 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 40,914

$ 233,281

$ 412,698

$ 264,239

$ 250,943 Investment in time deposits 1,479

1,236

1,728

1,730

2,222 Investment securities 604,074

531,978

553,499

560,946

499,226 Loans held for sale 3,491

4,167

4,794

1,972

5,810 Loans 2,328,614

2,064,221

2,018,188

1,997,879

2,004,814 Allowance for loan losses (27,773)

(27,435)

(27,033)

(26,641)

(26,568) Net Loans 2,300,841

2,036,786

1,991,155

1,971,238

1,978,246 Other securities 18,578

18,511

18,511

17,011

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 30,168

24,151

22,110

22,445

22,716 Goodwill and other intangibles 113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589 Bank owned life insurance 53,291

47,118

46,885

46,641

46,728 Other assets 75,677

57,850

48,726

42,251

45,667 Total Assets $ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,708,253

$ 2,455,502

$ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701

$ 2,434,766 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 61,723

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 20,155

17,479

23,931

25,495

23,331 Subordinated debentures 103,778

103,737

103,704

103,735

30,349 Securities purchased payable 2,611

15,025

1,876

3,524

3,857 Tax refunds in process 2,709

39,448

10,232

549

911 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,888

30,846

26,785

32,689

36,494 Total liabilities 2,939,117

2,737,037

2,856,665

2,657,693

2,604,708



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 299,515

278,240

277,919

277,741

277,627 Retained earnings 146,546

137,592

131,934

125,558

116,680 Treasury shares (73,641)

(67,528)

(61,472)

(56,907)

(55,155) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) (69,818)

(46,242)

(20,689)

8,820

9,298 Total shareholders' equity 302,602

302,062

327,692

355,212

348,450



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905

$ 2,953,158



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,002,256

$ 2,866,362

$ 2,814,589

$ 2,773,498

$ 2,747,450 Securities 622,924

556,352

575,359

522,058

482,642 Loans 2,289,588

2,033,378

2,006,984

1,973,989

2,010,665 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,719,014

$ 2,524,971

$ 2,557,638

$ 2,430,613

$ 2,437,580 Interest-bearing deposits 1,738,015

1,630,084

1,623,984

1,619,560

1,588,079 Other interest-bearing liabilities 155,077

200,005

204,299

155,094

127,511 Total shareholders' equity 305,134

313,272

347,302

348,971

348,970

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Income statement 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



















Total interest and dividend income $ 32,533

$ 26,064

$ 24,666

$ 24,735

$ 25,784 Total interest expense 2,094

1,796

1,734

1,412

1,351 Net interest income 30,439

24,268

22,932

23,323

24,433 Provision for loan losses 300

400

300

-

- Noninterest income 5,734

5,635

7,643

6,811

6,426 Noninterest expense 22,555

20,379

20,258

16,963

19,251 Income before taxes 13,318

9,124

10,017

13,171

11,608 Income tax expense 2,206

1,423

1,551

2,189

1,966 Net income $ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982

$ 9,642 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 52

39

32

51

46 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 11,060

$ 7,662

$ 8,434

$ 10,931

$ 9,596



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,394,898

14,615,154

14,909,192

15,009,376

15,168,233 Less average participating securities 71,604

74,286

55,905

70,349

72,071 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,323,294

14,540,868

14,853,287

14,939,027

15,096,162



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.72

$ 0.53

$ 0.57

$ 0.73

$ 0.64 Diluted 0.72

0.53

0.57

0.73

0.64



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,158

$ 2,042

$ 2,091

$ 2,104

$ 2,140



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September

June

March

December 31,

September 30, Asset quality 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197 Charge-offs (74)

(60)

(30)

(11)

(77) Recoveries 112

62

122

84

448 Provision 300

400

300

-

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.19 %

1.33 %

1.34 %

1.33 %

1.33 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 %

501.01 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 %

503.50 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,277 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

26 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370

$ 5,303



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.32 %

9.87 %

9.50 %

10.21 %

10.01 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.62 %

13.63 %

14.02 %

14.35 %

14.18 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.62 %

18.24 %

18.74 %

19.17 %

15.43 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %

9.20 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 302,602

$ 302,062

$ 327,692

$ 355,212

$ 348,450 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 189,396

$ 218,041

$ 243,441

$ 270,780

$ 263,861



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,235,545

14,537,433

14,797,232

14,954,200

15,029,972



















Tangible book value per share $ 12.43

$ 15.00

$ 16.45

$ 18.11

$ 17.56



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432

84,589 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,128,513

$ 2,955,078

$ 3,100,106

$ 2,927,551

$ 2,867,647



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %

9.20 %

