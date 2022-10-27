Hennessey Unleashes Hot-blooded Venom 1200 Mustang GT500

One of the most powerful Mustang variants that Hennessey Performance has ever offered

With 1,204 bhp, performance of the rear-wheel-drive muscle car is elevated to supercar levels

Upgrades deliver a significant 58 percent boost over factory engine output

Warranty-backed Hennessey upgrade priced at MRSP $59,950

SEALY, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator has confirmed production for its new Venom 1200 Mustang GT500. Based on the most powerful factory-produced Mustang of all time, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the latest Hennessey build will be one of the most powerful muscle cars Hennessey Performance has ever produced.

The stock Shelby GT500 is an extraordinary muscle car, but we take it to the nth degree with our Venom 1200.

Ford Performance's factory-stock Shelby GT500 boasts a hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rated at 760 bhp and 625 lb-ft of torque – it's the most powerful factory engine ever dropped under the iconic pony car's hood. Yet Ford still leaves much of the vehicle's potential untapped.

The Hennessey Performance team in Texas, which has been 'making fast cars faster' for more than 30 years, seizes the opportunity. Its engineers make wide-ranging improvements to the factory setup to increase horsepower and torque considerably. These include a higher capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. In addition, fittings, lines, belts, and tensioners are upgraded, and the dual-clutch transmission is recalibrated for its high-output role. Lastly, the vehicle is calibrated on Hennessey's in-house dynamometer, before being road-tested.

When the Venom 1200 leaves Hennessey Performance, its comprehensive upgrades and enhancements have unleashed a formidable 1,204 bhp and 902 lb-ft of torque – an astounding 58 percent increase in horsepower over stock.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: "The stock Shelby GT500 is an extraordinary muscle car, but we take it to the nth degree with our Venom 1200. Our engineers were able to coax more than 400 additional horsepower out of the engine, which takes performance to supercar levels. Only a handful of vehicles in the world offer this level of power… especially at this price point."

Priced from $59,950 – exclusive of the base Ford Shelby GT500 – the Venom 1200 package offers comprehensive professional upgrades to the stock 5.2-liter V8 engine, unique exterior badging, and a special serial-numbered plaque. Only 66 examples of the Venom 1200 will be built globally. Owners will have the choice of adding the historic 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Ford Mark II GT40 red, white, and black livery to their build (an optional upgrade priced at $4,950 and shown on the vehicle in the press images).

Hennessey prides itself on the reliability of its vehicles and the quality of its workmanship, backing up every Venom 1200 transformation with its comprehensive 1-year / 12,000-mile warranty. The new Hennessey Venom 1200 is available for international shipping now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500

POWER BADGING 1,204 bhp @ 7600 rpm * Hennessey Exterior Badging 902 lb-ft torque @ 5200 rpm * Venom 1200 Exterior Badges (*Full power requires E85) Serial Number Plaque

Limited Edition (66 units)



UPGRADES TO STANDARD 5.2-LITER V8 OTHER 3.8-liter Supercharger Professional Installation High-Flow Induction Upgrade Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Upgraded Heavy-Duty Supercharger Belt 1-year / 12,000 Mile Limited Warranty Upgraded High-Flow Fuel Injectors

Upgraded Anodized Billet Fuel Lines OPTIONAL UPGRADE Upgraded Heavy-Duty Tensioner 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Livery Air/Oil Separation System





POWERTRAIN MANAGEMENT

Upgraded Flex Fuel Engine Calibration

Upgraded Transmission Calibration



Package prices & contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

