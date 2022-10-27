Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

Operating net sales increased by 23 per cent to 1,320.2 MEUR (1,077.2). Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,316.6 (1,077.2). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 7 per cent

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 24 per cent to 386.2 MEUR (310.6)

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 377.3 MEUR (304.3)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 309.4 MEUR (249.6)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 11.4 Euro cent (9.6)

Operating cash flow increased to 232.6 MEUR (179.6)

