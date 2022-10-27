TWO MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR, RYAN RATINO, TO BRING NEW EXEMPLARY DINING EXPERIENCE TO FORT LAUDERDALE

Oceanfront Restaurant Managed by Hive Hospitality Set to Open in 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Hospitality Group, owner of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale , today announced that two Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur, Ryan Ratino, of Hive Hospitality restaurant group's Washington, DC-based concepts, two Michelin-starred JÔNT and Michelin-starred Bresca, will bring a new dining destination to the property's beachfront.

Located along the prime northern end of the oceanside boulevard, in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's celebrated coastal community, the restaurant designed by London-based Tara Bernerd & Partners will bring a new inimitable culinary experience to Four Seasons guests and residents, as well as to the greater Fort Lauderdale community.

Led and managed by Executive Chef Ratino, Culinary Director Chef Brendan Mahon, and Director of Operations Jhonatan Cano, the restaurant, slated to open in 2023, will focus on pairing exceptional hospitality with flawless execution. Taking advantage of its oceanfront location and abundance of rich ingredients, the team will work in deep connections with those who grow, harvest, fish, forage, hunt, and farm.

The culinary team aims to tear down the walls between kitchen and patron and immerse guests in a progressive tasting menu where they will age, ferment, and pickle new paths in the pursuit of dynamic flavor profiles. Breaking with traditions, each taste is playful with process and tricky with techniques at the intersection of place and possibility.

Whether in the dining room or on the lush and intimate oceanfront outdoor garden, guests will have the opportunity to order a la carte or select the signature chef tasting menu consisting of six to eight courses. Nestled within the dining room will also be an intimate chef's table offering eight to 10 prix fixe courses.

The restaurant will complete the dining experience at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the newest addition to the city's luxury landscape in the nation's yachting capital. Earlier this year, the property opened with Honey Fitz, an inviting café and wine bar located in the lobby also designed by Tara Bernerd, and Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale, an eastern Mediterranean restaurant located on the Ocean Sun Deck with elegant interior design by renowned hospitality designer Martin Brudnizki.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale is also home to two oceanfront pools, a serene spa sanctuary, 189 accommodations including suites and hotel residences, and 83 two- to four-bedroom private residences with generous outdoor terraces with panoramas of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. There is currently one four-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse residence, offering a private elevator, rooftop deck and phenomenal views, still available for purchase.

In addition to Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Hospitality Group portfolio of Four Seasons in South Florida includes Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club , Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach , and Four Seasons Hotel Miami .

