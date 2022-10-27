Wipfli announces Oliver Group will join firm

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a top accounting and advisory firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with the Oliver Group that will result in the firm joining Wipfli, bringing with it 30 years of experience in leadership development, team coaching and people insights.

(PRNewsfoto/Wipfli LLP) (PRNewswire)

Together, the combined firms will have one of the largest Predictive Index® practices in the U.S.

Oliver Group deepens Wipfli's organizational performance offerings and client footprint. Wipfli, in turn, offers Oliver Group clients the benefits of expanded services, which help businesses transform their digital capabilities, optimize finances, meet compliance regulations and drive decisions with data and analytics.

"Increasingly, executives in growing companies don't just need tasks done," said Jeff Wulf, head of Wipfli's organizational performance services team. "They need a partner who will work together with them to develop a culture of great leadership, collaboration and innovation. Both Wipfli and the Oliver Group have been dedicated to building deep relationships with our clients to help them achieve their goals."

Jennifer Mackin, the Oliver Group's CEO, agrees. "Being an effective leader is a work in process. Through analysis, coaching, training and recruiting, we've been helping clients revolutionize the way they develop people," she said. "Wipfli shares that same passion. We're excited for our teams to combine their efforts and help transform even more businesses."

Together, the combined firms will have one of the largest Predictive Index® practices in the U.S.

"Predictive Index is a powerful tool that relies on data to measure what motivates and drives people so we can help clients drive tangible change through optimized teams," said Thomas Bradley Cox, the Oliver Group's president. "Now, with Wipfli, we can offer even more workshops while providing our clients with more core business solutions."

"We are excited to welcome Oliver Group to Wipfli," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "By adding their skilled team to our growing capabilities, we can better help business leaders be prepared to tackle the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly evolving environment."

A shared culture focused on client impact, associate development and social responsibility was also a driver in the decision. Both firms are deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and back up their beliefs with benefits, such as scholarships for under-represented groups and supporting associates' commitment to volunteering in their communities.

The Oliver Group, based out of Louisville, KY, also expands Wipfli's client base in the healthcare, nonprofit, financial services and manufacturing industries.

The deal, which is set to close on Oct. 31, will add more than 20 associates to Wipfli's approximately 3,100, as well as more than 280 clients.

Contact:

Sara Snyder

Wipfli

920-832-2416

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wipfli LLP