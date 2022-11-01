BeyondID is One of the First Okta Partners to Achieve Diamond Specialization

Diamond-level partner status recognizes partners who achieve the highest level of service delivery specialization for Okta and can lead customers through the most complex implementations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity services provider for cybersecurity and cloud services, today announced it was named one of the first Diamond partners by Okta . Earning the Diamond Services Delivery Specialization demonstrates to Okta's customers that BeyondID has achieved its highest specialization level for Okta's delivery partners and can lead customers through the most complex implementations.

As a top partner for Okta, the leading independent identity provider, BeyondID specializes in Identity and Access Management (IAM), cybersecurity, and cloud migration. The firm was also one of the first Platinum partners in the Okta ecosystem, which was earned for consistently delivering joint customer successes and building one of the largest teams of Okta-certified experts to solve complex use cases. BeyondID's co-founders are former Okta employees.

"Based on our deep commitment to the Okta platform, we are 100% focused on delivering value and helping customers achieve their identity and security objectives," said Arun Shrestha, CEO, and co-founder of BeyondID. "We are excited about this recognition of our commitment and look forward to continuing our work with Okta to accelerate the identity modernization and digital transformation strategies of our joint customers."

"Okta has been working with BeyondID since 2018, helping securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time", said Bill Hustad, SVP of Partners and Alliances at Okta. "By achieving the Diamond Services Delivery Specialization, BeyondID has earned the highest services delivery level in our Partner Program for consistently delivering successful implementations for Okta customers."

Okta's open, neutral platform allows companies to manage a best-of-breed technology stack by ensuring the right people have access to the right technologies at the right times. Okta secures the identity of everyone in a digital ecosystem, so they have the freedom to safely use any technology, anywhere. More than 16,400 organizations trust Okta to help protect the identities of their customers and workforces.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, ASTM, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, FedEx, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, TDECU, and VF Corporation. For more information about BeyondID, please visit www.BeyondID.com .

