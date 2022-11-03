Lucid Air Pure and Lucid Air Touring to be Unveiled During November 15 Online Global Launch Event; Make Public Debut in Los Angeles the Same Week

'In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event' to highlight new models that round out the full Air lineup, latest developments for Air Sapphire, and Lucid's reimagining of the luxury SUV segment

Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring to debut in an online global launch event on Tuesday, November 15 , alongside announcements about the Lucid business and future models, including updates on Lucid's next force of nature, the Project Gravity SUV

The full Air lineup will be live in public for the first time, with Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring appearing alongside Air Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance, and the ultra-high-performance Air Sapphire at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills

Lucid to sponsor CDN's LA Design Night on Thursday, November 17 , during Automobility LA, displaying the recently unveiled Lucid Air Pure alongside Air Sapphire, the world's most powerful sedan

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced that Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring will be unveiled during an online global launch event entitled In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event, taking place on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST, ahead of the first Air Touring delivery taking place that same evening at the company's Beverly Hills Studio. In addition, the online event will also feature exciting announcements about the Lucid business and future models, including the Project Gravity SUV that reimagines the luxury SUV with the same in-house developed technology that underpins the groundbreaking Lucid Air sedan.

In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event (PRNewswire)

Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring will make their public debut the same week at the company's Beverly Hills Studio and at CDN Designer Night, taking their place in the Air lineup alongside Lucid Air Grand Touring, the 1050-hp Air Grand Touring Performance, and the recently debuted ultra-high-performance Air Sapphire, the world's most powerful sedan. Customers and fans can register to join the debut at dreamahead.com.

Lucid Air Pure

Air Pure, the elemental Lucid Air, has a starting price of $87,400 and is distinguished by its metal roof and Mojave PurLux interior. Air Pure will initially launch with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, with full specs including EPA-estimated range and additional details on the model to be shared on November 15.

Lucid Air Touring

Lucid Air Touring, with an MSRP of $107,400, is the quintessential Air, featuring a fine balance of performance, luxury, design, and space. As such, it can be optioned with two different battery pack sizes, as well as Air's unique Glass Canopy – a single piece that reaches from the base of the windshield to over the heads of the front passengers for an unobstructed view. Full specs and additional details for Lucid Air Touring will also be shared on November 15.

Lucid Activities During LA Auto Show Week

In addition to the online debut event for Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring, Lucid will be present at several events in and around Los Angeles to celebrate the entire Air lineup.

During the week of November 15 , all five trim levels – from Air Pure to Air Sapphire – will be on display for media, customers, and fans at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills. Lucid will also celebrate the global premiere at the Beverly Hills Studio the evening of Tuesday, November 15 , with a celebration event for select media, customers, and VIPs.

Derek Jenkins , Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, will be featured at CDN Forum LA taking place during Automobility at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, November 17 . Lucid is also a sponsor of CDN's LA Design Night that evening at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Both the recently unveiled Lucid Air Pure and Air Sapphire, the world's most powerful sedan, will be on display.

Peter Rawlinson , CEO and CTO, will deliver the opening keynote at the Automotive News World Congress on Friday, November 18 , discussing why efficiency is the new imperative for electric vehicles and how it has been central to all aspects of the development of every Lucid vehicle.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA-estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.

Media Contacts

media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring, including price, timing of delivery and specifications, Lucid's activities during LA Auto Show Week, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Group