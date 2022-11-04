2 Former Directors of the United States Mint Agree That Having Gold in Your IRA Is a Hedge During an Economic Crisis

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," two former directors of the U.S. Mint discuss gold's appeal during times of economic volatility. 35th Director of the U.S. Mint and U.S. Money Reserve President, Philip Diehl notes historic appeal and why it matters today, while 38th Director of the U.S. Mint and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, Ed Moy, examines gold's use in protecting retirement.

Philip Diehl , 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994 – 2000)

Gold has maintained value to human societies, all over the world, for 4,000 years. There's no comparison. Gold has that long tradition of humanity's faith in it, as a form of insurance, not only of their wealth, but their physical and family's fiscal wellbeing.

If you look at the 2008 financial crisis, when the values of all kinds of assets decreased, gold fell in sympathy. And after a brief time, it skyrocketed. There was a significant increase over the next three to four years.

Even now, gold is playing its traditional role, and it is holding its value compared to every other asset class. Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and geopolitical instability are all traditionally related to rising gold prices. So, I think that's all a factor that is setting the stage for a gold rally.

Edmund Moy , 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006-2011)

As Director of the United States Mint, when I saw demand skyrocket for precious metals bullion coins, that demand coincided with an explosion in the growth of precious metals IRAs. In other words, while individuals were snapping up gold and silver, a good portion of those coins were being used to open precious metals IRAs. That's not a coincidence in my opinion.

Why did so many Americans turn to precious metals and precious metals IRAs during the Financial Crisis of 2007–2008 and the Great Recession? I think much of it had to do with peace of mind. Precious metals have a history of long-term growth and use as a hedge against market uncertainty, and those who purchased gold and silver coins to keep at home had the added benefit of being able to physically hold a portion of their wealth in their hands. For those who opened or added to a self-directed IRA, having total control over its asset mix—and knowing that mix includes precious metals—may have provided additional peace of mind.

