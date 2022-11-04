Frederick Wildman Announces the Appointment of Matthew Munn as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrado Casoli, Chairman of Frederick Wildman, and Roberta Corrà, CEO, along with all the other shareholders have great pleasure in announcing the appointment of Mr. Matthew Munn in the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 1st, 2022.

Mr. Munn joined Frederick Wildman in July of this year and he has successfully completed the task of leading the company to a performance that Shareholders quite rightly require. Mr. Munn can boast long and varied experience in the Wine and Spirits sector having worked for nearly twenty years with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits holding roles of increasing responsibility.

"The entire company has benefitted from the contribution of the managerial experience of Mr. Munn in the Wine and Spirits field and he has already lent great support to all different functions of the company thanks to his professionalism and know-how," states Chairman Corrado Casoli.

"We are very pleased with what Matt has achieved during the short time that he has been with us and we are sure that he will lead Frederick Wildman toward greater growth and the success that such a company deserves," says Laurent d'Harcourt, CEO of Champagne Pol Roger, commenting on behalf of the French shareholders.

The Chairman, CEO, COO and all the shareholders will continue working to ensure that Frederick Wildman is, and continues to be, a benchmark company in the industry.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading estates from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Pol Roger, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, as well as Cantine Riunite; CIV's full portfolio, and the fine wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini including Nino Negri, Santi and Re Manfredi. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

