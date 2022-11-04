LiveMode and FIFA reach agreement to stream live FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches on Casimiro's digital channels

LiveMode reveals new cooperation with FIFA in the Brazilian digital market with streaming sensation, Casimiro, livestreaming one match per day on his official social media platforms.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, LiveMode can announce a comprehensive and innovative strategy with FIFA in the digital space for Brazil. LiveMode's Casimiro, the biggest sports streamer on the planet and an internet phenomenon, will broadcast on his digital platforms matches from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ daily, including all matches of the Brazilian National Team, the semi-finals and the final. In total, 22 games will be shown live on social digital platforms.

LiveMode will be responsible for managing the production of the innovative broadcasts on Casimiro´s channels. Through this partnership FIFA and LiveMode will offer a unique and exciting alternative to traditional broadcasts, engaging the millions of young fans who follow Casimiro and want to experience the FIFA World Cup™ in a relaxed and irreverent way.

The FIFA World Cup™ is the most watched sports event on the planet. The previous edition, held in Russia in 2018, was watched by 3.5 billion people worldwide and FIFA is confident that the competition in Qatar will make an even bigger impact.

The first broadcast will be the opening ceremony and opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th of November and it will end with the final on the 18th of December.

