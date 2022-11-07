Decentralized Data Solutions Startup Oort Launches Edge Network to Scale Web3 Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oort (formerly Computecoin) is kicking off its in-house edge network, Oort Decentralized Edge Network (DEN), which aims to radically augment the scalability of Web3 infrastructure and pave the way for massive Web3 dApp deployment. Oort DEN will allow developers to easily scale applications on Web3 infrastructure without compromising reliability, latency, and durability.

One of the biggest challenges faced by decentralized storage service providers is scalability.

Oort is building its edge network to address the most pressing pain points facing Web3 infrastructure today. "One of the biggest challenges faced by decentralized storage service providers is scalability in terms of the number of users and tasks," said Dr. Max Li, Founder and CEO of Oort. "The scalability problem gives rise to other issues, like latency, reliability, and the lack of essential features like google-type file searching. When decentralized storage service providers struggle to meet the industry's scalability needs, it's hard for them to compete with traditional, centralized services. Our job at Oort is to solve these problems by drastically improving Web3 infrastructure's scalability."

Decentralized networks' nature of limited scalability dictates that most dApps built on those networks cannot provide Web2-comparable user experiences. As a result, dApps today still rely on centralized infrastructures like AWS. Oort DEN strives to help Web3 developers improve their dApps' performance by providing a collection of key functionalities such as SQL database, dynamic resource allocation (storage, compute, and bandwidth), fast file indexing and searching, and content distribution, all decentralized for internet-level scalability.

"With our targeted positioning and product-oriented strategy," Dr. Li continued, "Oort aims to onboard billions of Web2 users to Web3 applications and services. We at Oort envision a future where Web3 is widely adopted and used by everyone. That's why we're committed to pushing the limits of what's possible; we want to make this vision a reality."

Oort DEN will comprise a large number of Oort's edge node devices (called "Deimos") deployed worldwide. Deimos devices will perform all DEN functionalities at the edge, enabling massive adoption of Web3 applications. Oort is now seeking ecosystem partners to manufacture and distribute Deimos. All ecosystem partners will be carefully reviewed and selected by the Oort Foundation to guarantee the stability and security of the network.

Oort (formerly Computecoin) is a data infrastructure for the next billion Web3 users. Featuring a user-centric design, Oort offers full-service decentralized data solutions that developers and users can quickly master without knowing a thing about Web3. Learn more at Oort's website www.oortech.com or follow Oort on Twitter @oortech .

