Robbins LLP Announce a Summary Notice of Class Action in the Apollonia, LLC Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF MINNESOTA

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

To: All holders of Apollonia, LLC common units at the time of the acquisition of Apollonia, LLC by St. Renatus, LLC on April 16, 2019.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified by the Court to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class.

Excluded from the Class are the Defendants; members of the immediate family of each individually named Defendant; any person who was an officer or director of St. Renatus, LLC or Apollonia, LLC at the time of the merger of those two entities; any firm, trust, corporation, officer, or other entity in which any Defendant has or had a controlling interest; any person who participated in the wrongdoing alleged by Plaintiffs; and the legal representatives, agents, affiliates, heirs, beneficiaries, successors in interest, or assigns of any such person or entity.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A Postcard Notice is currently being mailed to known members of the Class, and a full printed Notice of Class Action is available at www.ApolloniaClassAction.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

Apollonia Class Action

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173099

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(866) 828-2555

If you did not receive the Postcard Notice by mail, and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Postcard Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Stephen J. Oddo

George C. Aguilar

Kevin A. Seely

Eric M. Carrino

ROBBINS LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

619-525-3990 (office)

soddo@robbinsllp.com

gaguilar@robbinsllp.com

kseely@robbinsllp.com

ecarrino@robbinsllp.com

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time. You keep the possibility of getting money or benefits that may be awarded at trial or through a settlement. You will be legally bound by all of the Orders the Court issues and Judgments the Court makes in this litigation. However, if you stay in the case, you give up any rights you may have to sue the Defendants separately concerning any claims based on the facts and conduct raised by this lawsuit.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be entitled to any recovery, if any ultimately is awarded. But you, on your own or through an attorney you hire, may be able to sue the Defendants concerning the same legal claims that are the subject of this lawsuit. To exclude yourself, you must complete the Opt-Out Form and send it to: Apollonia Class Action, EXCLUSIONS, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173001, Milwaukee, WI 53217. You may also send your Opt-Out From via email to info@ApolloniaClassAction.com.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator.

Please Do Not Call the Court with Questions.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

For the District of Minnesota

