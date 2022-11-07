THE SEBASTIAN - VAIL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SEBASTIAN VAIL ROAD CYCLING CAMP

VAIL, Colo., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sebastian-Vail is pleased to announce the inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp, June 4-9, 2023. Starting at $6,000 per rider, The Sebastian-Vail has partnered with Venture Sports to provide a one-of-a-kind, four-day cycling experience for only 15 participants.

"Vail is a cyclists' haven with bike routes filled with amazing climbs, breathtaking scenery, and exhilarating descents. We are excited to partner with Venture Sports to provide our Owners and guests with such an incredible experience led by Vail's top cycling experts," said Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail.

Participants of the Road Cycling Camp will cycle, summit, and descend some of the most iconic passes in the state. Averaging 50 miles per day and climbing up to 7,000 ft., these rides include notable routes such as the Vail Pass, hills of Avon and the Copper Triangle. For the comfort and safety of the cyclists all rides will be escorted by expert cyclists and supported by a fully-stocked sag wagon.

Included in the experience package are five nights in a luxury plaza hotel room, three meals a day, a daily ride briefing, fully supported daily rides, a swag bag and one 60-minute massage.

Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp participants must stay in hotel or residential accommodations at The Sebastian and will receive a special discounted rate.

For more information or camp related questions, call 970.343.2141 or visit thesebastianvail.com/Sebastian-cycle-camp or to reserve a spot, call 855.208.7510.

About The Sebastian - Vail:

Vail Valley's exclusive boutique resort, The Sebastian – Vail serves as a unique and chic social hub for Owners, hotel guests and the local community. The property is an eclectic confluence of playful sophistication and high mountain comfort with a cozy, residential atmosphere filled with views of the ski mountain and the entire valley. The Residences at The Sebastian Vail offers the exclusive opportunity to live right in the heart of Vail Village. With all the five-star amenities and services, owning or vacation at The Sebastian – Vail is an effortless, authentic, and unparalleled opportunity.

About Venture Sports:

Venture Sports is the friendliest ski and bike shop in Vail Valley. They are independently owned with 3 locations and voted best in the Vail Valley for over 33 years. The Venture Sports team provides professional team-style support, including mechanics for rental bike maintenance, personal bike assembly, support vehicles and professional guides.

