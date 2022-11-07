TruClarity Guides Gutierrez Wealth Advisory To Successful Launch In Little Rock

Empowered by comprehensive transition planning and support from TruClarity, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory forms an independent practice serving affluent families and individuals and consulting on retirement plans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruClarity, a leading consulting firm supporting financial advisor entrepreneurship and independence, celebrates the successful launch of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory as a privately-owned SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA). Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory is an independent wealth management firm serving affluent families and individuals and consulting on retirement plans.

Prior to partnering with TruClarity to form Gutierrez Wealth Advisory, cofounders Roy Gutierrez and David Gutierrez spent a combined five decades working for UBS, where they oversaw $330 million in assets under management and $625 million in retirement plan assets under advisement. Also joining the team are Leighann Arthur, director of client relations, and client relations associate Hillary Canterbury. As an independent firm, this father-son led team intends to expand their service model with custom solutions designed to deliver protection, prosperity and peace of mind to the clients they serve.

TruClarity played a key role in paving this path to independence. From initial transition planning to developing an operations infrastructure, TruClarity helped guide and simplify the often-complex process of launching an RIA. Beyond this launch, TruClarity will continue to provide practice management support while positioning Gutierrez Wealth Advisory for long-term growth and success.

"We're so grateful to our friends and partners at TruClarity for helping us make our vision a reality," said David Gutierrez, cofounder and wealth advisor at Gutierrez Wealth Advisory. "We're positioned to expand our wealth management services to families and individuals across Arkansas, providing fiduciary guidance and custom solutions with a human touch."

Founded in 2015, TruClarity is established as a leading solution for U.S. financial advisors seeking independence. Since its inception, TruClarity has guided dozens of financial advisors to successful breakaway outcomes through a four-phase process: 1.) define your model; 2.) plan your business; 3.) launch your firm; and 4.) build & grow your practice. Beyond the process, TruClarity's team approach and relationship-centered client service set it apart from alternative platforms for advisors.

"We feed off of the energy and passion of the advisors we work with," said Pamela Stross, president and CEO at TruClarity. "For many of the advisors we work with, going independent is a once in a career experience, and we never lose sight of that and the whirlwind of emotions that comes with it. We take pride in approaching each new partnership with that understanding, listening to all of their goals and concerns while also giving them confidence in knowing they have an experienced team dedicated to their success."

About TruClarity: TruClarity actively guides entrepreneurial financial advisors through the progressive phases of becoming and being independent. Offering a comprehensive transition solution, the team equips advisors with a robust, turnkey platform to support their firm's day-to-day activities. Learn more at MyTruClarity.com.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

brian@flackable.com

View original content:

SOURCE TruClarity