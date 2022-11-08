SC Lottery
Berkeley Lights Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

  • Delivered total revenue of $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 12% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Achieved record recurring revenue of $7.0 million, an increase of 48% year over year and an increase of 18% compared to second quarter of 2022
  • Delivered gross margin of 70.2% compared to 63.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and 67.5% in the second quarter of 2022

"Our third quarter results demonstrated progress against our new operating strategy. We delivered record recurring revenue, a strong rebound of platform placements, gross margin improvement, and cash burn in line with our plan," said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. "We are well on our way to transforming Berkeley Lights from a technology platform company into a growing, profitable, and sustainable life sciences tools and services company. We will continue to advance important changes to our business as we close out this year and lay a strong foundation for the immense opportunities ahead of us."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results


Three months ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

$              21,398

$              24,324

Gross profit

$              15,025

$              15,413

Gross margin %

70 %

63 %

Operating expenses

$              36,561

$              35,393

Loss from operations

$            (21,536)

$            (19,980)

Net loss

$            (21,566)

$            (20,403)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per
share, basic and diluted

$                (0.32)

$                (0.30)

Total stock-based compensation

$                5,181

$                5,962

2022 Guidance Outlook

Berkeley Lights continues to expect full-year 2022 revenue to be approximately in line with 2021 full-year revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon® and Lightning® systems and Culture Station™ instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including our projected financial performance for the full year 2022 under the section captioned "2022 Guidance Outlook" and recurring revenue, management's estimates and expectations regarding growth of our business and market, including statements regarding transforming Berkeley Lights from a technology platform company into a growing, profitable and sustainable life sciences tools and services company, continuing to advance important changes to our business and our potential market opportunities and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.There are a significant number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our ability to implement our strategies for improving growth; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and services as well as existing products and services offerings; our limited operating history; our history of losses since inception; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainty. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Revenue:








Product revenue

$      15,946


$      16,704


$      35,188


$      43,258

Service revenue

5,452


7,620


25,566


18,944

Total revenue

21,398


24,324


60,754


62,202

Cost of sales:








Product cost of sales

4,602


4,797


9,911


11,832

Service cost of sales

1,771


4,114


9,065


9,778

Total cost of sales

6,373


8,911


18,976


21,610

Gross profit

15,025


15,413


41,778


40,592

Operating expenses:








Research and development

8,978


16,195


44,729


42,757

Selling, general and administrative

26,525


19,198


64,347


50,813

Restructuring

1,058



1,058


Total operating expenses

36,561


35,393


110,134


93,570

Loss from operations

(21,536)


(19,980)


(68,356)


(52,978)

Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(229)


(232)


(680)


(942)

Interest income

465


33


552


142

Other expense, net

(244)


(170)


(209)


(117)

Loss before income taxes

(21,544)


(20,349)


(68,693)


(53,895)

Provision for income taxes

22


54


46


97

Net loss

$    (21,566)


$    (20,403)


$    (68,739)


$    (53,992)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders
per share, basic and diluted

$        (0.32)


$        (0.30)


$        (1.01)


$        (0.81)

Weighted-average shares used in calculating net
loss per share, basic and diluted

68,384,115


67,213,282


68,024,937


66,428,303

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Assets

September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021





Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        120,640


$       178,096

Short-term marketable securities

14,075


Trade accounts receivable

20,255


25,942

Inventory

15,706


14,547

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,285


11,985

Total current assets

180,961


230,570

Restricted cash


270

Property and equipment, net

27,704


27,992

Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,118


26,060

Other assets

2,101


2,361

Total assets

$        234,884


$       287,253

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Trade accounts payable

$            7,921


$           8,198

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,243


12,425

Current portion of notes payable

2,483


Deferred revenue

7,733


12,128

Total current liabilities

34,380


32,751

Notes payable

17,327


19,762

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,433


2,187

Lease liability, long-term

23,561


24,337

Total liabilities

76,701


79,037

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

4


4

Additional paid-in capital

490,544


471,820

Accumulated deficit

(332,347)


(263,608)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18)


Total stockholders' equity

158,183


208,216

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        234,884


$       287,253

Media Contact
Media@berkeleylights.com

Investor Contact
IR@berkeleylights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkeley-lights-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301671976.html

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.

