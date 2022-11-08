THE BOCA RATON TOWER REOPENS FOLLOWING A STUNNING TRANSFORMATION

Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida's storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.

"The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world's most distinguished resorts and private clubs, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "It was integral to our long-term strategy to create five distinct hotels, each offering a unique experience."

Tower's story began in 1969 when its unveiling marked a majestic enhancement to the Boca Raton skyline as the City's tallest building. Paying homage to the pink hues of Boca Raton, the Tower's exterior has been refreshed to a light Coastal Pink. Inside, 244 spacious rooms and suites are fully reimagined by architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Contemporary and flexible configurations include connecting suites and entire floor takeovers, ideal for multi-generational families and groups of friends. Bright and airy with warm wood accents, each room features sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and coastline. As described by Shawn Sullivan, Partner at Rockwell Group, "We redesigned the rooms with a contemporary coastal feel imbued with a sense of casual luxury to flaunt the spectacular 360-degree views. This meant adding built-in window seating, bleached wood furniture, neutral linen fabrics, fluted feature walls and classic molding."

In addition to a reimagined interior, the experience has also been reinvented. Tower's dedicated butlers provide a range of services from the practical to the magical. And for high-touch service blended with modern technology (and a touch of whimsy), young guests can opt for a snack delivery from one of two Tower robot butlers, Johnnie and Ethel, named after the monkey pets of The Boca Raton's original owner and famed architect Addison Mizner.

On the second floor, Tower Lounge is an exclusive hideaway for hotel guests to relax, connect, or simply disconnect throughout the day. Enjoy complimentary morning pastries and coffee, afternoon snacks, and as a special weekend treat, a Sundae Bar. Opportunities to unwind abound, from a listening lounge with beautifully crafted headphones by premium audio brand Master & Dynamic, to a classic games area, and an exclusive book-lending library curated in partnership with Assouline.

Other experiential collaborations were designed to provide engaging sensory opportunities, including an NFT art collection curated by Lynn University NFT Museum, on display in Tower's lobby. Guests can view one-of-a-kind original artwork from notable and up-and-coming artists who are transforming the art world through breakthrough technology.

Tower is just steps from a myriad of extraordinary experiences across The Boca Raton's 200-waterfront-acres. Activities cater to all interests, from an 18-hole golf course, and Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and six pickleball courts, to the award-winning Spa Palmera, seven swimming pools, and a private golden beach. One of South Florida's most exclusive culinary destinations, The Boca Raton has reimagined its drink and dine program with more than a dozen new restaurants and lounges, including four signature concepts in collaboration with Major Food Group – Japanese Bocce Club, Principessa Ristorante serving Italian classics, The Flamingo Grill chophouse, and celebrated brunch hotspot Sadelle's. Still to come, lakeside all-day dining at Harbor House, which will open this winter next to a to-go eatery, Burger Bar.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the Twenty-Twenties, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution in its history and the 100th Anniversary. The resort provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200-waterfront-acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower and Bungalows. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with new signature restaurants in development through a partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a half-mile private beach, an award-winning spa, 18-hole golf course, full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and six pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com

MSD Partners, L.P. and Northview Hotel Group acquired The Boca Raton in 2019.

MSD Partners, L.P.

MSD Partners, L.P. is a leading investment firm focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation across its core areas of investing expertise – Credit, Private Capital, Real Estate, and Growth. The Firm deploys capital on behalf of Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his family, as well as other like-minded, long-term-oriented investors. Along with MSD Capital, a private investment firm established in 1998 to exclusively manage the capital of Michael Dell and his family, MSD Partners manages over $25 billion of assets and is currently invested in approximately $10 billion of real estate.

In addition to The Boca Raton, MSD's real estate investments include Four Seasons Maui at Wailea and Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii, Four Seasons Vail, Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, Naples Beach Club development (a Four Seasons and Discovery Land Company project), Dallas' Knox Street redevelopment, over 15,000 multifamily units nationwide, and multiple developments in Austin, notably State House and Music Lane on South Congress Avenue, 601 W. 2nd Street, and 700 River.

Northview Hotel Group

Northview Hotel Group is a fully integrated hotel operating partner focused on a limited number of hotels and resorts. Since forming in 2004, Northview has acquired over $2 billion in lodging assets as a joint venture partner and successfully designed and executed over $275 million of construction projects. The Group's investment acumen, operational and design expertise, proprietary management tools, and residential sales acumen produce value at each stage of the property lifecycle.

