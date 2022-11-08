Cloud Hypervisor Project welcomes Tencent Cloud as a Member of the Advisory Board

As a member of the Advisory Board, Tencent Cloud will help drive open source collaboration and development in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Hypervisor Project, a leading virtual machine monitor (VMM) for running modern cloud workloads, is excited to welcome Tencent Cloud to their Advisory Board. As a member of the Advisory Board, Tencent Cloud will take a leading role in the Cloud Hypervisor Project community. The Linux Foundation and the founding members of the Cloud Hypervisor Project would like to welcome Tencent Cloud and look forward to working with them to foster an environment of open source collaboration.

As a member, Tencent Cloud will help drive open source collaboration and development in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

Since 2021, the Cloud Hypervisor Project, under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, has had broad support across industries – including both from CPU manufacturers as well as public cloud operators. The Cloud Hypervisor project is designed for supporting modern workloads both on the Edge as well as on the Cloud. As the Linux Foundation continues to standardize key components of the software stack for managing and orchestrating modern workloads, Cloud Hypervisor will continue to play an important role.

As a major cloud operator, Tencent Cloud's decision to join the project is a reflection on the momentum of this effort to standardize one of the key technology components in a modern virtualization stack – the virtual machine monitor. A VMM uses the functionality surfaced by a hypervisor to help create and manage virtual machines. In addition to managing the CPU and memory resources amongst the virtual machines under management, a VMM also provides both I/O and platform resources for the guest virtual machines.

"As we developed our new computing business, we focused more on the solid design of pillar technologies that would support the future of cloud computing, particularly the virtual machine monitor, and we were surprised to find that our technology leanings were such a good match for the CH project, with its faster startup, higher deployment density, and more security," said Wanpeng Li, Senior Staff Engineer at Tencent Cloud. "Joining this novel project will allow us to let go of our historical baggage, explore and practice more future-proof virtualization technologies with ease and confidence."

"As a major Cloud Provider, Tencent Cloud's input on the evolution of Cloud Hypervisor will be super valuable," said K. Y Srinivasan, Advisory Board Member from Microsoft.

Cloud Hypervisor welcomes organizations and contributors from around the world to help drive the innovation and adoption of cutting-edge VMMs for cloud-based workloads. To learn more about the Cloud Hypervisor Project, including how to get involved, please visit www.cloudhypervisor.org.

