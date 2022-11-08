Opsgility Partners with 3 Globally Recognized Certification Vendors to Deliver Cybersecurity Training to the Public and Private Sectors.

Opsgility Partners with 3 Globally Recognized Certification Vendors to Deliver Cybersecurity Training to the Public and Private Sectors.

Cloud solution provider (CSP) partners with Microsoft, CompTIA, and (ISC)² to deliver accelerated cybersecurity training to organizations on the tools and techniques needed to secure critical business infrastructure.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsgility, LLC announced its new cybersecurity training initiative to enable organizations to develop and maintain a strong security posture. The cloud solution provider now offers twenty globally recognized certification courses to enhance cybersecurity skills for a modern digital landscape.

Opsgility is a Gold Microsoft Learning Partner, a CompTIA Authorized Delivery Partner, and an (ISC)² Official Training Partner. (PRNewswire)

Michael Washam, Opsgility CEO, remarked, "As cyberthreats evolve, organizations must learn new techniques to defend their systems, networks, and data. We aim to bridge the cyber skills gap to empower organizations to mitigate security threats and minimize the impact of cyber breaches on business operations. We provide end-to-end training solutions that demystify cybersecurity techniques and technologies at all levels of the organization, whether you are an entry-level analyst or CTO."

Cybersecurity Topics

Opsgility leverages its partnerships with Microsoft, CompTIA, and (ISC)² to create custom learning plans that support organizations in five key areas:

Implementing Zero Trust protection & identity endpoints

Threat defense and security with modern techniques

Securing both hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure

The governance and protection of sensitive data

Risk management and investigation

Opsgility Cybersecurity Course List

Microsoft Certification Courses:

Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate

Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate

Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Information Protection Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Cybersecurity Architect Expert

CompTIA Certification Courses:

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Project+

CompTIA CySA+

CompTIA PenTest+

CompTIA CASP+

(ISC)² Certification Courses:

CC (Certified in Cybersecurity)

SSCP (Systems Security Certified Practitioner)

CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)

CAP (Certified Authorization Professional)

CSSLP (Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional)

HCISPP (HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner)

A Holistic Approach to Learning

Opsgility understands that everyone learns differently and combines Instructor-led training, hands-on labs, and hackathons to deliver a blended learning experience. The training partner leverages official courseware designed by Microsoft, CompTIA, and (ISC)² to equip organizations to defend their cloud infrastructure. Each course is led by a global network of 200+ certified trainers who have passed Opsgility's rigorous vetting process.

About Opsgility

Opsgility's mission is to enable organizations to realize the full potential of the cloud through a comprehensive set of SaaS-based offerings.

