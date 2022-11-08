VMD Corp Wins EPA TeRRA Support Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, a leading provider of Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection services to the U.S. Federal Government, was recently awarded a five-year $22M contract with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Transportation and Air Quality (OTAQ) to provide IT support services for the Fuels & Fuels Additives Registration & Compliance Information Systems (TeRRA). TeRRA is the electronic Transactions, Registration, Reporting and Access IT Eco-System that provides all internal and external stakeholders fuel and fuel additive compliance data.

As part of the Clean Air Act, motor vehicle gasoline, motor vehicle diesel fuel, and their additives must be registered with the EPA. Under the new TeRRA contract, VMD will provide enhanced fuel compliance assistance through activities that include Agile delivery, cloud services, DevSecOps, data analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), and help desk services for new and existing applications within the EPA-provided environments. VMD will also implement the SAFe Agile framework and an automated CI/CD pipeline to increase efficiency and ensure high quality and speed in deployment.

"We are excited to continue our work in the Transportation sector by expanding our customer portfolio with the EPA to support their mission of advancing clean fuels and minimizing emissions," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "We look forward to leveraging our Agile engineering expertise to deliver software products that support EPA's Fuels and Fuels Additive Registration and Compliance Programs."

