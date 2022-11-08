XT.COM Lists Fidance token (FDC) In Its Main Zone (DeFi)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FDC on its platform in the Main Zone (DeFi) and the FDC/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 07:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit FDC for trading at 2022-11-07 07:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for FDC will open at 2022-11-09 07:00 (UTC)

About FDC Token

FDC is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain with a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 (1 trillion). Users can invest in in-game assets and NFTs using FDC tokens on the Fidance platform. All future developments utilize pre-allocated tokens so users can trade FDC with ease.

About Fidance

Fidance is a tax-free P2E (play-to-earn) Metaverse game using NFT and blockchain technologies that provides users opportunities to own digital assets, play dancing games, purchase NFTs, and much more. Fidance players can participate in games to earn rewards in the form of FDC tokens and NFT assets. Fidance offers its users an impressive NFT line-up with accessories to support P2E games. There are both daily giveaways and rewards on the Fidance Network.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both FDC and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in FDC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

