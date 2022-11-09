Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 18.05 Billion

Focusing on reducing inventory and increasing net cash

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) reports its October consolidated revenues at NT$18.05 billion. Its year-to-October revenues reached NT$233.63 billion, down 10.3% year-on-year YoY. Acer is focusing on reducing inventory levels and increasing net cash to weather through the industry challenges.

Business highlights include:

Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 25.5% of total revenues in October, compared to 17.1% in October last year

Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 20.8% of total revenues in year-to-October, compared to 16.8% in the same period last year

Businesses other than PCs and displays revenues grew 13.1% year-to-October, YoY

Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their October revenues, in addition, highlights of companies under incubation include:

Acer is committed to making ESG (environment, social, governance) initiatives a sustainable business. The eco-conscious Vero line built with recycled materials has been well received in the market. Revenue from the Vero business grew more than 30% in October YoY.

