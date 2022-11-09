Cassia Networks Makes the 2022 Red Herring Top Global Winner List!

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, 2022 Cassia Networks was selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top Global Winner! Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Cassia Networks embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Cassia Networks should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

At Cassia, we are extremely honored by this award and recognition. We will continue to do our best to support our customers and partners, and help pave the way for reliable, scalable, secure, and easy-to-use Enterprise IoT!

About Cassia Networks and Bluetooth Roaming™

Cassia Networks is the leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Our patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks.

For Cassia, the year of 2022 was significant because of the launch of its groundbreaking Bluetooth Roaming™ technology. Bluetooth Roaming™ occurs when a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) device switches its association to a BLE gateway with a stronger RF signal when moving from the coverage area of one BLE gateway to the next. Cassia's patented Bluetooth Roaming™ technology ensures seamless, fast, and secure Bluetooth roaming without human intervention and without requiring any changes to the Bluetooth protocol and end devices. It has many important IoT applications. For more information about Cassia's patented Bluetooth Roaming™ and its commercialized application within hospitals, go to Cassia Bluetooth Roaming Infographic (cassianetworks.com) .

