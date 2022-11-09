InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bath Toy for Children (BEC 202)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bath toy that is safe and enjoyable for children to move through the water and play with while also improving their manual dexterity," said an inventor, from Plainville, Mass. "Parents will also feel safe knowing the toy is cleanable so there is no bacteria growth inside the toy. My DETACHABLE BATH TOY could also help the child develop responsible habits by cleaning and caring for their toys."

The DETACHABLE BATH TOY provides a fun new bath toy for young children. In doing so, it could promote imaginative play and it could help young children develop fine motor skills. The invention features a durable and dishwasher safe design that is easy to use and clean to prevent the growth of mold so it is ideal for children and parents. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

